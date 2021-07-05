First Half of 2021 Canadian IPOs report $6.9B record fundraising, PE-backed IPOs dominate with $4.3B

TORONTO, July 5, 2021 /CNW/ - CPE Analytics is pleased to release Canada's only comprehensive analysis and report of Canadian initial public offerings (IPOs) for the first half (H1) of 2021.

88 IPOs completed on four Canadian Exchanges, Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), TSX Venture Exchange (TSX Venture) and NEO Exchange (NEO), raising $6.92 billion in gross proceeds, or 47 IPOs for $6.27 billion, if Capital Pool Company (CPC) ad Special Purpose Acquisition Corporation (SPAC) IPOs were excluded. (dollar figures are in Canadian dollar, unless otherwise noted)

First Half of 2021 Highlights

TSX led all Exchanges in number of non-CPC/SPAC IPOs and total amount raise, with 25 IPOs (53%) for $5.91 billion (94%).

CSE ranked second in number of non-CPC/SPAC IPOs, accounting for 28% of all non-CPC/SPAC IPOs.

11 Private Equity (PE) backed IPOs raised $4.33 billion representing 62% of total amount raised by all IPOs or 69% of total amount raised by all non-CPC/SPAC IPOS.

BC led both numbers of all IPOs and non-CPC/SPAC IPOs with 40 and 21 respectively.

Ontario led the amount raised with $4.11 billion from 31 IPOs or $3.96 billion from 19 non-CPC/SPAC IPOs.

15 Mining IPOs led in number of non-CPC/SPAC IPOs accounting for 32% of 47 non-CPC/SPAC IPOs. 7 of the 15 mining IPOs completed on the CSE.

Breakdown by Exchanges (bracket non-CPC/SPAC)

CSE – 13 IPOs for $158 million (15 IPOs for $23.81 million )

(15 IPOs for ) TSX – 26 IPOs for $6,040 million (25 IPOs for $5,913 million )

(25 IPOs for ) TSX Venture – 46 IPOs for $233 million (9 IPOs for $195 million )

(9 IPOs for ) NEO – 3 IPOs for $491 million (no IPO)

Canadian companies listed on non-Canadian exchanges

Gold Royalty Corp. raised US $90 million from NYSE American IPO listing

from NYSE American IPO listing TELUS International (Cda) Inc. cross listed on TSX and NYSE

Ranking of Law Firms by total number of IPOs (6+)

Miller Thomson LLP Stikeman Elliott LLP Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP Goodmans LLP McCarthy Tétrault LLP Osler , Hoskin & Harcourt LLP Burstall LLP Minden Gross LLP DuMoulin Black LLP Borden Ladner Gervais LLP Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP

Ranking of Investment Dealers/Underwriters by Total IPO Amount ($2B +)

Scotia Capital Inc. CIBC World Markets Inc. RBC Dominion Securities Inc. National Bank Financial Inc. BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. TD Securities Inc. Canaccord Genuity Corp. Barclays Capital Canada Inc. BofA Securities, Inc.

Ranking of Investment Dealers/Underwriters by # lead/co-lead IPOs (6+)

Canaccord Genuity Corp. Haywood Securities Inc. Scotia Capital Inc. TD Securities Inc. RBC Dominion Securities Inc. Research Capital Corporation Leede Jones Gable Inc.

Report Summary

First Half of 2021 Canadian IPO Report Overview is available from financings.ca website: https://www.financings.ca/reports/

Methodology and Terminology

Excluded:

ETFs/closed-end funds, publicly listed or non-listed investment funds

IPOs by qualification of distribution of previously issued securities

Reverse take-overs (RTOs), qualifying transactions (QTs), qualifying acquisitions (QAs)

CPC – capital pool company

SPAC – special purpose acquisition corporation also known as blank check company in the US

