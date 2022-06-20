First Generic Alternative to Eliquis® Now Available in Canada

Apotex Inc. announced today the launch of APO-ApixabanTM tablets, Canada's first generic alternative to Eliquis®. Tweet this

"It is with great pride that we launch APO-ApixabanTM," said Raymond Shelley, SVP, Commercial Operations, Canada & Rest of World Markets. "Gaining access to a generic option of an important medication like Eliquis® provides patients with more affordable opportunities for the treatment of blood clots."

Anticoagulants, also known as blood thinners, are administered to patients who are at a high risk of getting blood clots, to reduce their chances of developing serious conditions such as strokes and heart attacks. APO-ApixabanTM adds to our anticoagulant portfolio, which currently includes APO-Dabigatran.

We remain committed to bringing more generics to Canadian patients.

About Apotex Inc.

Apotex Inc. is a proudly Canadian, global pharmaceutical company that produces high-quality, affordable medicines for patients around the world. Apotex employs almost 8,000 people worldwide in manufacturing, R&D, and commercial operations. Apotex Inc. exports to more than 100 countries and territories and operates in more than 45 countries, with a significant presence in Canada, the US, Mexico, and India. Through vertical integration, Apotex is comprised of multiple divisions and affiliates including Apotex Inc., focused on generics; Apobiologix, a division of Apotex Inc. focused on biosimilars; Aveva, an affiliate of Apotex Inc. fully integrated global developer and manufacturer of complete transdermal solutions; and Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (GAPI), a division of Apotex Inc. focused on the manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) for Apotex and third parties. For more information visit: www.apotex.com.

