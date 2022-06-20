First Generic Alternative to Eliquis® Now Available in Canada

Jun 20, 2022, 15:37 ET
TORONTO, June 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Apotex Inc., Canada's leading pharmaceutical manufacturer of generic medicines, announced today the launch of APO-ApixabanTM tablets, Canada's first generic alternative to Eliquis®.
Apotex's apixaban is an oral anticoagulant indicated for the prevention and treatment of harmful blood clots. Available in 2.5 mg and 5mg tablets, this product comes in multiple package sizes including 60, 180, and 500 BTL.
"It is with great pride that we launch APO-ApixabanTM," said Raymond Shelley, SVP, Commercial Operations, Canada & Rest of World Markets. "Gaining access to a generic option of an important medication like Eliquis® provides patients with more affordable opportunities for the treatment of blood clots."
Anticoagulants, also known as blood thinners, are administered to patients who are at a high risk of getting blood clots, to reduce their chances of developing serious conditions such as strokes and heart attacks. APO-ApixabanTM adds to our anticoagulant portfolio, which currently includes APO-Dabigatran.
We remain committed to bringing more generics to Canadian patients.
About Apotex Inc.
Apotex Inc. is a proudly Canadian, global pharmaceutical company that produces high-quality, affordable medicines for patients around the world. Apotex employs almost 8,000 people worldwide in manufacturing, R&D, and commercial operations. Apotex Inc. exports to more than 100 countries and territories and operates in more than 45 countries, with a significant presence in Canada, the US, Mexico, and India. Through vertical integration, Apotex is comprised of multiple divisions and affiliates including Apotex Inc., focused on generics; Apobiologix, a division of Apotex Inc. focused on biosimilars; Aveva, an affiliate of Apotex Inc. fully integrated global developer and manufacturer of complete transdermal solutions; and Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (GAPI), a division of Apotex Inc. focused on the manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) for Apotex and third parties. For more information visit: www.apotex.com.
Eliquis®is registered trademark owned by Bristol-Myers Squibb Holdings.
APO-ApixabanTM is a trademark owned by Apotex Inc.
APOTEX, APO and Apobiologix are registered trademarks owned by Apotex Inc.
SOURCE Apotex Inc.
For further information: For all media inquiries, please contact: Jordan Berman, Vice-President, Global Corporate Affairs, T: 416-401-7487, M: 647-272-2287
Share this article