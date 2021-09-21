First Fully Biodegradable & Refillable Tea Collection in North America

Founder and CEO of Tease, Sheena Brady made this conscious transition to biodegradable packaging and tea bags as part of the evolution of the brand's values, which have extended into social impact since its inception, supporting women through charitable donations, company volunteer days, and their sister organization, Founders Fund , which funds, mentors, and educates women in business.

"The decision to relaunch our entire line in a more convenient and environmentally conscious format initially came from the toll that the pandemic had on our business and communities. We saw that many of our customers were looking towards more natural, accessible products to support them through trying times without compromising quality, sustainability, or impact. Though Tease has sourced and created all-natural loose leaf blends since its inception, we innovated our blends to make them more convenient, wellness-centric, and sustainable than ever."

Brady reformulated existing blends to include additional supportive ingredients like ashwagandha for stress management and ginkgo for focus. Tease also launched 'auto-refills' so you can refill your existing collection without tossing or replacing the thoughtfully designed outer packaging. Auto-refills are kinder to the planet and your wallet, allowing customers to save up to 35% on refills auto-delivered to their door on a schedule that is convenient for them.

For Brady and COO, Amanda Baker, the company's decision-making process for everything from blends, to packaging, operations, and beyond is anchored in 'building a company for 50 years from now' while being intentional about how their decisions will impact future generations.

TEASE

Founded in 2013 and incorporated in 2016 by Tea Sommelier, Sheena Brady, Tease is an internationally recognized social impact business and certified benefit corporation, distributing wellness-centric blends all across the globe.

Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, Tease supports women in business through Founders Fund, which funds and mentors women in business, having contributed and raised over $200,000 since 2019, and largely throughout the pandemic.

Through conscious business practices, environmentally responsible products, and support for women in business, Tease is contributing to a more equitable future for generations to come.

