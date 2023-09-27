First Flight from Korea Lands in Québec City

QUÉBEC CITY, Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB) and Destination Québec cité (DQc) welcomed the first Korean tourists visiting Québec City as part of a new partnership with Korean tour operator Hanjin Travel Co., Ltd., which was announced last May. Four direct flights from Seoul's Incheon International Airport will be landing at YQB in the coming weeks. As a result, the greater Québec City area will benefit from hosting almost a thousand additional Korean tourists this autumn.

The 260-seat Boeing 777-300ER, operated by Korean Air and chartered by tour operator Hanjin Travel Co., Ltd., landed in Québec City this afternoon. When the passengers arrived, a whole delegation was on hand to welcome them, including the Mayor of Québec City, Bruno Marchand, and the equally famous Bonhomme Carnaval! The atmosphere was festive as local gifts were presented to the passengers and crew.

OVER A MILLION DOLLARS IN ECONOMIC SPINOFFS

Based on various data on Koreans' average tourism spending in Québec, the partnership with Korean tour operator Hanjin Travel Co., Ltd. is expected to generate over $1 million in economic spinoffs for the Québec City area alone. Passengers will spend three nights in the region, discovering the charms of the Capitale-Nationale.

QUOTES

"The very first flight from Seoul arriving at YQB is the culmination of months of work and represents a major achievement for our region. We're committed to seizing every opportunity to generate growth for the benefit of the region. Together with our partners in the tourism industry, we've pooled our resources and our energies, and now we're reaping the rewards of this extraordinary collaboration. We're very proud to celebrate the arrival of these flights today."

— Stéphane Poirier, President and CEO of YQB

"Today is a great day, for both Québec City International Airport and the city as a whole. Québec City's Korean tourist market has been experiencing significant growth, particularly since the release of Goblin. The Québec City region has become a destination of choice for many travellers in search of unique cultural experiences, delicious cuisine, and captivating scenery. The influx of South Korean visitors represents a major economic opportunity for Québec, bolstering the hotel, restaurant, retail, and tourism services industries. Furthermore, new flights coming to Québec City as part of the collaboration with tour operator Hanjin is excellent news for strengthening ties. The flights will make travel easier for Koreans, opening up new possibilities for tourism spinoffs. They will also strengthen the Québec City airport's international connectivity, contributing to the region's tourism boom and economic development."

— Robert Mercure, Director of Destination Québec cité

"It's a great day for our capital. Once again, we're demonstrating our openness to the world, with the warm welcome that we're renowned for across the globe. It's a real pleasure for us to be able to offer our visitors a precious emotional moment, thanks to the expertise of our local players in the tourism industry. YQB and Destination Québec cité's ongoing efforts are helping us maintain our invaluable place in the world of tourism. Enjoy your stay in our wonderful city!"

— Bruno Marchand, Mayor of Québec City

About Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB)

YQB is managed by Aéroport de Québec Inc., a private corporation responsible for the airport's management, operation, maintenance, and development since November 1, 2000. Around a dozen carriers offer flights from YQB to destinations in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Mexico, and Europe, and daily flights to the main hubs in eastern North America.

About Destination Québec cité

Destination Québec cité has over 825 members spread across a territory that includes Québec City, L'Ancienne-Lorette, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Wendake, and the surrounding areas of Portneuf, La Jacques-Cartier, Île d'Orléans, and Côte-de-Beaupré.

Learn more: https://www.quebec-cite.com/en

