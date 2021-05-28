First-Ever Virtual ARThritis Soirée Sees Big Success

Performances by award-winning, Canadian artists – Josh Ramsay of Marianas Trench, Bill Henderson of Chilliwack, Neil Osborne of 54-40 and SaxAndViolin – had people dancing around their living rooms.

Arthritis affects over 6 million Canadians of ALL ages and 350 million people worldwide. And with the global COVID-19 pandemic, the need to support arthritis research has never been greater.

"Arthritis is the leading cause of work disability in Canada and can cause serious, life-threatening complications," said Dr. Diane Lacaille, Arthritis Research Canada's Scientific Director. "We are extremely grateful to our sponsors, performers, guests and donors for participating in the virtual ARThritis Soirée to help vital arthritis research continue."

Arthritis Research Canada would like to thank Macdonald Realty and Macdonald Commercial for supporting the ARThritis Soirée as Presenting Sponsor for three consecutive years.

"By supporting arthritis research, we believe we can make a lasting impact in the lives of millions of people," said Dan Scarrow, President of Macdonald Real Estate Group. "Arthritis is an invisible and misunderstood disease and the ARThritis Soirée is an important opportunity for raising awareness and funds to support arthritis research and bring change to the way people live with pain and disability."

The Soirée is the signature event of Arthritis Research Canada, the largest clinical arthritis research centre in North America, and is a success year-over-year thanks to the collective and generous efforts of many sponsors, performers and artists, guests, donors, volunteers, and dynamic hosts – Coleen Christie of Global BC and Mike Reno of Loverboy.

"The world has changed significantly over the past year, but the need for arthritis research remains the same," Lacaille said. "We are grateful that people continued to support our event in its new, virtual format."

To learn more about Arthritis Research Canada's current research projects, please click here.

SOURCE Arthritis Research Canada

Related Links

http://www.arthritisresearch.ca/

