FIRST-EVER JANE GOODALL HIKE FOR HOPE ANNOUNCED, OPEN TO ALL CANADIANS

In one of her last messages -- released for the first time today on Earth Day -- Dr. Jane Goodall invited Canadians to join hopeful, national initiative

TORONTO, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - The Jane Goodall Hike for Hope is a new event that will take place across Canada on October 3rd and 4th, 2026, in support of the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada. From novice trekkers to seasoned adventurers, all Canadians are invited to register for the hike, fundraise, and take to the trails -- or the city parks, conservation areas, and mountains in their local communities. The annual hike is designed to get people off their screens and into nature, meeting the environmental issues we face with hope and action, just as Dr. Jane did throughout her lifetime.

Photo: Jane Goodall Institute (CNW Group/The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada)

In Dr. Jane's last message to Canadians, recorded in Ottawa in September 2025, she said, "Join the Hike for Hope. Each step is a gentle reminder that each one of us matters and has a role to play."

People who sign up to hike will deepen their connection with the natural world and, at the same time, raise funds to grow the work that Dr. Jane started. Every dollar raised will help the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada support community-led conservation in Africa, provide essential care for rescued chimpanzees, and empower young people to lead their own environmental projects here in Canada.

"Like so many Canadians, I've been inspired by Jane. I can still hear her voice, urging us to 'do our bit' to protect the one planet we all call home," said Bella Lam, Chief Executive Officer of the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada. "Jane's passing, at a time when our world is facing unprecedented threats due to climate change and biodiversity loss, makes it more urgent than ever for us to continue her life's work. I am taking part in the Jane Goodall Hike for Hope because it's a great way to be active while connecting with nature, and a meaningful way to 'do my bit.'"

How the Hike for Hope works

Canadians of all ages can register for the hike, with no fee to join and no fundraising requirement or minimum. Participants can sign up as an individual, start their own team as a team captain, or join an existing team. Hikers are encouraged to set a fundraising goal, and invite their friends, family, and colleagues to support their hike. Participants can choose to hike on October 3rd or 4th, and select a pace, distance, and route that works for them, whether it is in a vast natural space or an urban park.

Sponsor perks for Hike for Hope participants

The Jane Goodall Hike for Hope launches with support from founding sponsors G Adventures, GoodLife Fitness, Sinking Ship Entertainment, and VIA Rail. Sponsors help bring the event to life, and offer exclusive rewards for participants in the lead up to the hike.

Every hiker receives an Adventure Package, brought to them by G Adventures. The Adventure Package provides hikers with useful tools; tips on how to hike, get active, connect with nature, and participate with young kids; and information on how they can "hike like Jane" and practice Earth-loving principles like "leave no trace."

GoodLife Fitness will offer a free 7-day pass to all hikers once they register, offering them an opportunity to start training for the trails. Additional sponsor rewards will be announced in the coming months.

Rewards from Jane Goodall Institute of Canada

As hikers reach their fundraising goals, they are also thanked with prizes from Jane Goodall Institute of Canada: including a digital poster designed by a Canadian illustrator and exclusive Hike for Hope water bottles, hats, and pins. Hikers are celebrated with digital badges on their fundraising profile page, to mark achievements such as reaching 50% of their goal. The top three fundraisers will receive special prizes acknowledging their contribution.

"People across Canada have been moved by Dr. Jane's life, and are looking for ways to stay connected to her mission," said Lam. "By joining the Hike for Hope, Canadians can do their own hikes in honour of Dr. Jane. Together, we will be creating a more hopeful world for animals, people and the environment. And that hope begins with a single step."

Available for interview:

Bella Lam, Chief Hiking Officer (aka Chief Executive Officer), Jane Goodall Institute of Canada

B-roll and photos for usage:

About the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada:

The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada amplifies and scales community-led actions to create a world where animals, people, and the environment thrive together. We bridge science with traditional wisdom, support community initiatives, and empower young environmental leaders.

In addition to our work with youth in Canada, we continue to advance Dr. Jane Goodall's mission by supporting community-led conservation in Africa and providing essential care for rescued chimpanzees and other wildlife at Tchimpounga Sanctuary in Republic of Congo.

Rooted in Dr. Goodall's transformative insights that you cannot save wildlife without improving the lives of people who share their habitat -- a truth long held by Indigenous Peoples worldwide -- we partner with communities leading conservation on their own lands. Grounded in Dr. Goodall's message of hope through action, we inspire everyone to embrace their individual power to make a difference.

janegoodall.ca

About the Jane Goodall Hike for Hope

The Jane Goodall Hike for Hope is a national event that connects Canadians with nature in their own communities while supporting the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada's critical conservation efforts. The first-ever Hike for Hope takes place on October 3rd and 4th, 2026 -- marking one year since Jane passed away, leaving behind her a legacy of hope in action. With the Jane Goodall Hike for Hope, people across Canada are invited to lace up, step into the outdoors, and raise funds to ensure that the work Dr. Jane championed can continue for generations.

hikeforhope.ca

SOURCE The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada

Media contact: Alice Irene Whittaker, Director of Development, Marketing, and Communications, Jane Goodall Institute of Canada, [email protected], 1-416-978-3706