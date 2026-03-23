FIRST-EVER JANE GOODALL DAY ANNOUNCED WORLDWIDE

The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada invites Canadians to celebrate icon Dr. Jane Goodall and keep her legacy alive through local action

TORONTO, March 23, 2026 /CNW/ - The Jane Goodall Institute's global network of chapters announced today that they will be honouring Dr. Jane Goodall with Jane Goodall Day, on what would have been her 92nd birthday.

This commemorative day will take place every April 3rd, encouraging people around the world to celebrate the global icon in true Jane fashion: by resolutely continuing her tradition of turning hope into tangible action. This initiative is in keeping with the ethos of Jane Goodall's Roots & Shoots, a program that inspires young people to develop projects that benefit animals, people, and their shared environment.

Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, and UN Messenger of Peace, inspired millions of people throughout her remarkable lifetime. People of all ages flocked to her message of hope -- a message that resonates more than ever as climate change and biodiversity issues intensify. Her enduring relevance and influence have only grown since her passing on October 1st, 2025, with an extraordinary outpouring of support from around the globe.

"Jane taught us that our lives make a difference, and her legacy continues to inspire us -- which is why we are celebrating our first Jane Goodall Day on April 3rd," said Bella Lam, CEO of the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada. "Jane also taught us about hope: that hope comes from each of us rolling up our sleeves and taking action in our communities."

Ways for Canadians to celebrate Jane Goodall Day:

Individuals of all ages are encouraged to mark Jane Goodall Day by taking action locally. Canadians can plant a tree, participate in community clean-ups, donate to a cause, choose plant-based meals, advocate for animal welfare, or get involved in any way that makes them feel connected to Dr. Jane and her mission.

People can share what Jane meant to them using #JaneGoodallDay on social media, tagging @JaneGoodallCAN.

Canadians can take part in the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada's popular online birthday auction, where people can bid on items including travel, artwork, and unique experiences. Funds raised support community-led conservation, youth-led service projects, and environmental education programs in Africa and Canada.

Jane's legacy being celebrated annually on April 3rd:

Dr. Jane's landmark research changed how we understand animals and people, and her conservation activism inspired millions to make a positive difference in their communities and on behalf of our shared planet.

Her spirit of compassion lives on through her namesake conservation organization, the Jane Goodall Institute, whose 30 global offices are spearheading Jane Goodall Day.

Jane surrounded herself with some of the world's most respected scientists, conservationists, educators, and community leaders, and she entrusted this work to experienced leaders and supporters who continue to guide it forward today through impact-focused programs.

Her belief in the power of young people galvanized hundreds of thousands of youth annually through Roots & Shoots -- a global movement that is active in over 75 countries, reaching more than 1.2 million people in 2023 alone.

On April 3rd, people inspired by Jane can demonstrate once again that her legacy of helping animals, people, and the environment lives on not through memory alone, but through meaningful action.

Available for interview:

Bella Lam, Chief Executive Officer, Jane Goodall Institute of Canada

About Jane Goodall:

Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, and United Nations Messenger of Peace, was an ethologist and activist who inspired greater understanding and action on behalf of the natural world. Known for her groundbreaking studies of wild chimpanzees in Gombe Stream National Park in Tanzania, Dr. Goodall forever changed our understanding of our relationship with the animal kingdom.

Her work extended beyond scientific innovations, encompassing a lifetime of advocacy through her international organization, the Jane Goodall Institute – which advances community-led conservation, animal welfare, science, and youth empowerment through its Roots & Shoots program. A global icon, Dr. Goodall spent decades spreading hope and turning it into a meaningful positive impact, working to create a better world for animals, people, and the environment we share.

About the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada:

The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada amplifies and scales community-led actions to create a world where animals, people, and the environment thrive together. We bridge science with traditional wisdom, support community initiatives, and empower young environmental leaders.

In addition to our work with youth in Canada, we continue to advance Dr. Jane Goodall's mission by supporting community-led conservation in Africa and providing essential care for rescued chimpanzees and other wildlife at Tchimpounga Sanctuary in Republic of Congo.

Rooted in Dr. Goodall's transformative insights that you cannot save wildlife without improving the lives of people who share their habitat -- a truth long held by Indigenous Peoples worldwide -- we partner with communities leading conservation on their own lands. Grounded in Dr. Goodall's message of hope through action, we inspire everyone to embrace their individual power to make a difference.

janegoodall.ca

SOURCE The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada

Media contact: Alice Irene Whittaker, Director of Development, Marketing, and Communications, Jane Goodall Institute of Canada, [email protected], 1-416-978-3706