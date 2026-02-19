JANE GOODALL INSTITUTE OF CANADA FUNDS 151 YOUTH-LED ENVIRONMENTAL PROJECTS FROM COAST TO COAST TO COAST

On the 35th anniversary of Jane Goodall's Roots & Shoots program, her Institute in Canada celebrates unprecedented levels of youth engagement and leadership

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada awarded funding for 151 youth-led projects to create local environmental impact across the country.

This financial support, delivered through the Institute's A.P.E. Fund, is intended to provide young changemakers with the resources and funding they need to succeed. It is announced on the 35th anniversary of Roots & Shoots, the global youth empowerment program founded by Dr. Jane Goodall and Tanzanian students in 1991.

"In the wake of Dr. Goodall's passing in 2025, her legacy and her message continue to inspire people," said Bella Lam, the Chief Executive Officer at the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada. "The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada has registered record levels of youth engagement -- and with the A.P.E. Fund receiving an unprecedented number of applications this year, we were able to award funds to more projects than ever before."

The projects span nine provinces and two territories, and more than 14,000 young leaders are expected to participate in activities. More than 93,000 community members are expected to benefit from projects that include classroom composting initiatives; pollinator garden creation; local beach clean-ups; land-based gatherings focused on language, culture, and environmental restoration; and other inspiring and impactful actions.

About Roots & Shoots:

Since its inception on Dr. Goodall's front porch in Tanzania, where 12 students gathered to express their concerns about the future of the planet, Roots & Shoots has grown into a global movement.

Active in more than 75 countries and counting, the program has expanded significantly over the years -- in 2023, more than 1.2 million individuals took part in Roots & Shoots projects around the world.

Through Roots & Shoots, youth channel their passion for animals, people, and the environment into meaningful action -- learning to design, develop, and implement service projects that transform climate anxiety into real, lasting change.

About the A.P.E. Fund:

The A.P.E. Fund, launched in 2017, is a granting program that helps fund high-needs Roots & Shoots projects across Canada.

Roots & Shoots members can apply for up to $1,000 to support the implementation of their projects in their communities, with funding made possible by generous partners and supporters.

"All of us could use some good news, and there is nothing brighter than the action of young environmentalists," said Rhona Sinamtwa, a Tanzanian-born international student in Canada and member of the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada's Youth Advisory Council. "Thirty-five years ago, Dr. Jane Goodall believed in the power of young people to create meaningful change and, today in Canada, young people are more passionate than ever about building a better future -- not just for ourselves, but for all living things."

About the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada:

The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada amplifies and scales community-led actions to create a world where animals, people, and the environment thrive together. We bridge science with traditional wisdom, support community initiatives, and empower young environmental leaders.

In addition to our work with youth in Canada, we continue to advance Dr. Jane Goodall's mission by supporting community-led conservation in Africa and providing essential care for rescued chimpanzees and other wildlife at Tchimpounga Sanctuary in Republic of Congo.

Rooted in Dr. Goodall's transformative insights that you cannot save wildlife without improving the lives of people who share their habitat -- a truth long held by Indigenous Peoples worldwide -- we partner with communities leading conservation on their own lands. Grounded in Dr. Goodall's message of hope through action, we inspire everyone to embrace their individual power to make a difference.

