First Energy Metals Successfully Completes 5847 Metres Phase 1 Drill Program at Augustus Lithium Property

Sep 08, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) ("First Energy" or the "Company) is pleased to announce successful completion of Phase 1 Exploration work at its Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. A total of 32 NQ size diamond drill holes were completed on the Property with a cumulative drilling of 5,847.15 metres (see Table 1 and Figures 1 & 2 for details). The exploration works also included prospecting, stripping, grab and channel sampling.

Highlights

  • A total of 32 drill holes were completed, out of which 27 holes intersected spodumene bearing lithium pegmatites and five holes had low grade lithium intercepts or did not hit any significant mineralization.
  • Two drill holes LC21-30 and LC21-31 were drilled for metallurgical testwork purposes at the same locations as holes LC21-16 and LC21-20, respectively.
  • The results of seven drill holes are completed and have been reported in the Company's news releases, ten holes intersected low grade or no lithium mineralization, two holes are kept for metallurgical testwork, and the results of 13 drill holes are pending.
  • At the Augustus prospect spodumene bearing lithium mineralization has been delineated along a strike length of over 400 m in a NW-SE direction. The mineralization is still open along strike and dip.
  • At the Beluga / Canadian Lithium prospect an approximately 50 metres wide high-grade lithium bearing spodumene pegmatite zone has been channel sampled on surface which need to be better understood through detailed mapping, channel sampling and diamond drilling. The drill holes beneath this pegmatite zone showed large pegmatite widths but smaller lithium bearing intersects.

Mr. Gurminder Sangha, CEO of First Energy Metals stated that, "We are very pleased with successful completion of the Phase 1 exploration work on the Augustus Property. The current work not only confirmed the historical lithium mineralization reported on the Property but also was able to define targets for further exploration work. The Company is looking forward to commencing a Phase 2 exploration work as soon as the results of the current exploration work are compiled and completed. I commend the hard work of the project team members who were able to successfully complete exploration work despite global impact of COVID 19 pandemic and restrictions on movement which made it difficult to organize logistics for the project."

The drill program was based on the historical exploration data and the Company's surface trenching and sampling program. Several historical drill hole collars were also located on the Property which helped in location and orientation of drill holes for the current program. The Drill program commenced on April 5th at the Property by Forage Hebert Inc. Drilling of Amos, Quebec who was contracted for this work. A B-20 drill rig was deployed which has a capacity to drill up to 1,000-meter-deep hole. A core shack is built at the village of St-Dominique du Rosaire located about 50km from the Property for drill core logging, sample preparation and storage. The drill core is logged and sampled at the core shack using a rock saw. For quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC), field duplicates, standards and blanks are being inserted at industry standard intervals.

All samples for this exploration work were bagged and tagged using best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"), Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories code Ultratrace 7 and sodium peroxide fusion (Na2O2) as summarized below. ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory.  

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About the Augustus Lithium Property

The Company owns 100% interest in Augustus Lithium Property in Landrienne & Lacorne-Townships, Quebec, Canada. The Property consists of 337 mining claims covering a total area of over 15,000 hectares located approximately 40 kilometres northwest of the town of Val d'Or on map sheets 32C/05 and 32D08. The Property claims are spread in several claim blocks optioned in 2021 from different vendors. The Company has executed a Phase 1 work program which included trenching, channel sampling and diamond core drilling. Further work on the property will includes diamond drilling to further delineate the lithium pegmatite intercepts in Phase 1 drill program, metallurgical testwork to produce battery grade lithium carbonate, and resource estimation. The Company has compiled historical drill hole data on the Property for 74 historical dill holes with a cumulative drilling of 12,123.14 m, out which 6,024 m drilling was completed on the lithium prospects during 1950s. Several drill hole results indicated intersections over 1% lithium oxide. The Company has completed Phase 1 exploration work on the Property which included trenching, channel sampling, and diamond core drilling. A total of 32 NQ size core holes were drilled as part of the drill program with a cumulative drilling of 5847 metres.".

About First Energy Metals Limited.

First Energy Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a primary focus of acquiring a multicommodity mineral property portfolio. Its goal is to identify, acquire and explore North American mineral prospects in the technology metals, precious metal, and base metal sector.

The company's strategy is to:

  • Acquire and advance projects through prospecting and early-stage exploration;
  • Source joint venture partners to finance future exploration and project development;
  • Create shareholder value through exploration success.

First Energy will continue to add to its multicommodity portfolio through organic acquisitions of new projects and opportunities with the intention of adding value and projects over time.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF
FIRST ENERGY METALS LTD.

"Gurminder Sangha"
Gurminder Sangha
President & Chief Executive Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information 

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes information about the Company's intentions, plans and future actions described herein and the terms thereon.

The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company's ability to obtain required approvals. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Table 1: Drill Hole Table

Drill
Hole ID

NAD 1983 Zone
18N

Azimuth

Dip

Elevation

Total Depth

Results / Comments

Easting

Northing

Degrees

Degrees

MASL*

metres

Augustus Prospect

LC21-12

287126

5367662

40.5

-44.5

361

275.00

Intersected 10 m at 1.11% Li2O at 110 m depth with other smaller / lower grade mineralized intercepts (see NR May 12, 2021)

LC21-13

287071

5367517

43.9

-43.8

352

324.00

No lithium mineralization

LC21-14

287263

5367851

230.8

-45.6

354

234.00

Results pending

LC21-15

287311

5367836

225

-44.1

351

216.00

Intersected a four-metre-wide zone with 1.27 per cent lithium oxide (Li2O) at 62.0 metres of drilled depth (see NR August 03, 2021).

LC21-16

287095

5367711

55

-44.7

362

288.00

Intersected 19 m at 1.17% Li2O at 126 m depth with other smaller / lower grade mineralized intercepts (see NR June 01, 2021).

LC21-17

287097

5367780

51.2

-44.5

371

315.00

Results pending

LC21-18

287097

5367780

56.9

-64

371

249.00

Results pending

LC21-19

287112

5367818

219.8

-54.2

369

165.00

Results pending

LC21-20

287036

5367817

47.8

-64.7

361

175.00

Results pending

LC21-21

286999

5367879

37

-64.5

362

138.00

Intersected a 10.5-meter-wide zone with 1.22 percent (%) lithium oxide (Li2O) at 69 metres (m) drilled depth (see NR July 20, 2021).

LC21-22

286934

5367935

53.2

-58.8

357

168.00

Intersected 10.5 m at 1.22% Li2O with other smaller intercepts (see NR July 20, 2021)

LC21-23

286862

5367973

42.8

-57.7

359

144.00

Results pending

LC21-24

287056

5367670

52.3

-58.6

362

360.00

Low grade pegmatites

LC21-25

287699

5367373

34.6

-54.3

362

171.00

No lithium mineralization

LC21-26

287749

5367454

231.2

-43.4

365

111.00

Low grade pegmatites

LC21-27

287126

5367662

43.7

-64.4

363

193.50

Low grade pegmatites

LC21-28

287165

5367631

45.5

-45.6

360

165.00

Low grade pegmatites

LC21-29

287181

5367944

217.6

-50.4

343

291.00

Results pending

LC21-30

287095

5367711

47.7

-45.2

365

192.00

Drilled for metallurgical testwork at LC21-16 location

LC21-31

287036

5367817

65.2

-47.1

363

152.00

Drilled for metallurgical testwork at LC21-20 location

Total drilling (m) at the Augustus Prospect 

4,326.50

Beluga / Canadian Lithium Prospect

LC21-01

18U 284864

5368330

38.7

-43.8

347

96.00

Results pending

LC21-02

284904

5368299

38.4

-44.3

350

99.00

Low grade (<0.01% to 0.25% Li2O) pegmatite from 8 to 53.10 m depth

LC21-03

284956

5368263

53.5

-49.4

350

147.00

Intersected 2 m at 1.35% Li2O at 48 m depth with other lower grade intercepts (see NR July 13, 2021)

LC21-04

284710

5368295

23.4

-45.5

334

44.00

Results pending

LC21-05

284773

5368325

39.6

-41.7

333

168.00

Intersected a 4-metre-wide zone with 1.47 per cent lithium oxide (Li2O) at 11.5-metre depth; 

A 3-metre-wide zone with 0.56 per cent Li2O at 32 m depth, including one-metre-wide zone with 1.14 per cent Li2O at 33 m depth (see August 17, 2021 news release).

LC21-06

284802

5368284

60.2

-45.4

336

81.00

Six metres pegmatite no lithium mineralization

LC21-07

284848

5368230

42.7

-50.3

340

93.00

Results pending

LC21-08

284826

5368322

69

-40.5

342

58.65

Results pending

LC21-09

284822

5368321

48.2

-44.2

342

147.00

Results pending

LC21-10

284724

5368331

53.6

-45.1

325

108.00

Low grade (<0.01% to 0.54% Li2O) pegmatite from 56 to 99.5 m depth

LC21-11

284995

5368237

57.6

-44.5

347

129.00

Low grade (<0.01% to 0.06% Li2O) pegmatite from 68 to 107 m depth

LC21-32

284931

5368437

216.9

-45.3

331

350.00

Results pending

Total drilling (m) at the Baluga / Canadian Lithium Prospect 

1,520.65

Total Phase 1 Drilling 

5,847.15

Notes: *MASL – Metres above sea level

For detailed drill hole location map  please see link below.

https://www.firstenergymetals.com/en/news/2021/

