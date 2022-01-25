FIRST ENERGY METALS DRILLS 0.93 PERCENT LITHIUM OXIDE OVER 5.2 METERS IN DRILL HOLE LC-21-17 AT AUGUSTUS LITHIUM PROPERTY

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) ("First Energy" or the "Company) is pleased to announce results of drill hole LC21-17 at its Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. The drill hole intersected two spodumene bearing lithium pegmatite intercepts, of which the first is 5.2 metres (m) wide zone grading 0.93 percent (%) lithium oxide (Li2O) at 214 m drilled depth, and a second 4.0 m wide intercept grading 0.30% Li2O at 292 m drilled depth. There are anomalous values of other rare metals such as beryllium (Be), cesium (Cs), niobium (Nb), rubidium (Rb), and tantalum (Ta).

Highlights (see Table 1 for details)

5.2 m wide spodumene pegmatite zone at 214 m with average lithium grades 0.93% Li2O or 4,314 parts per million (ppm) lithium (Li), 173.60 ppm Be, 35.54 ppm Cs, 89.22 ppm Nb, 536.20 ppm Rb, and 63.60 ppm Ta. Average iron (Fe) content in this intercept is 0.86%.

wide spodumene pegmatite zone at with average lithium grades 0.93% Li2O or 4,314 parts per million (ppm) lithium (Li), 173.60 ppm Be, 35.54 ppm Cs, 89.22 ppm Nb, 536.20 ppm Rb, and 63.60 ppm Ta. Average iron (Fe) content in this intercept is 0.86%. 4.0 m wide spodumene pegmatite zone at 292 m with average lithium grade of 0.30% Li2O or 1,384.25 ppm Li, 390.25 ppm Be, 201.03 ppm Cs, 54 ppm Nb, 1,307 ppm Rb, and 58.23 ppm Ta. Average iron (Fe) content in this intercept is 1.33%.

Drill hole LC-21-17 was drilled during Phase 1 in 2021 at Augustus Prospect, UTM location: 287097.165E, 5367780.098N (NAD 1983 UTM Zone 18N), Azimuth 38.95 degrees (TN), Dip -44.5 degrees with a total drilled depth of 315 m. All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width. The drill core was logged and sampled at the core shack using a rock saw. For quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC), field duplicates and blanks were inserted at industry standard intervals. The samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"), Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories code Ultratrace 7 and sodium peroxide fusion (Na2O2). ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory.

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Table 1: Drill Hole LC21-17 Assay Highlights

Analyte Symbol Depth

From Depth To Total

Width Li Li2O Be Cs Fe Nb Rb Ta Unit Symbol m m m ppm % ppm ppm % ppm ppm ppm Detection Limit





3

3 0.1 0.05 2.4 0.4 0.2 Analysis Method





FUS-MS-Na2O2 First Li Intercept 201863 214 215 1 4600 0.99 167 58.5 0.9 74.9 791 73 201864 215 216 1 4510 0.97 147 39.3 1.01 87.6 1160 55.5 201865 216 217 1 2790 0.60 312 18.4 0.61 70.2 123 47.3 201866 217 218 1 5920 1.27 100 20.5 1.03 126.2 331 76.1 201867 218 219.2 1.2 3750 0.81 142 41 0.75 87.2 276 66.1 Total / Average 214.00 219.20 5.20 4314.00 0.93 173.60 35.54 0.86 89.22 536.20 63.60 201868 268 269 1 272 0.06 231 83.5 0.96 76.7 373 62.2 201869 269 270 1 120 0.03 200 10.8 0.46 88.8 216 62 201871 270 271 1 189 0.04 136 4.4 0.55 49.9 39.4 32.5 201872 271 272 1 851 0.18 213 23.3 0.79 89 735 85.1 201873 284.4 285 0.6 598 0.13 184 190 1 31.3 934 90.6 201874 285 286 1 60 0.01 375 21.8 0.58 78.3 25.3 82.3 201876 286 287 1 115 0.02 506 35.1 0.6 150.1 80.2 218 201877 287 288 1 117 0.03 432 33.9 0.4 94 100 94.9 201878 288 289 1 59 0.01 275 16.8 0.51 31 26.7 39.5 201879 289 290 1 71 0.02 78 9.1 0.43 49.3 60.3 57.9 201881 290 290.9 0.9 67 0.01 261 11.1 0.35 74.9 38.2 81 Second Li Intercept 201882 292 293 1 837 0.18 854 142 1 18.7 558 20.3 201883 293 294 1 2170 0.47 322 34.1 0.71 74.4 370 70.1 201884 294 295 1 1150 0.25 254 255 1.53 69.1 1890 73.5 201885 295 296 1 1380 0.30 131 373 2.09 53.8 2410 69 Total / Average 292.00 296.00 4.00 1384.25 0.30 390.25 201.03 1.33 54.00 1307.00 58.23 201886 296 297 1 120 0.03 38 12.4 0.75 84 287 50.5 201887 297 298 1 78 0.02 105 14.1 0.47 96.8 261 65.2 201888 298 299 1 369 0.08 188 53.2 0.86 163.2 1290 74.2 201889 299 300 1 108 0.02 230 41.9 0.69 111.2 1210 54.5 201891 300 301 1 95 0.02 360 22.2 0.51 80 599 58.7 201892 301 302 1 49 0.01 394 7.3 0.58 164.6 71.2 96.2 201893 302 303 1 35 0.01 232 9.7 0.34 170.7 79 72.9 201894 303 304 1 478 0.10 183 31.2 0.66 102.8 671 89.4 201895 304 305 1 367 0.08 181 177 1.25 107 413 123

Note: A standard conversion factor of 2.15 was used to report Li to Li2O values

All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.

