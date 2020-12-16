First Cobalt Receives $10 Million Investment from Federal and Provincial Governments

Government of Canada : $5 million interest-free loan, through the Federal Economic Development Initiative for Northern Ontario

: interest-free loan, through the Federal Economic Development Initiative for Government of Ontario : $5 million non-repayable grant, through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation

: non-repayable grant, through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation This combined strategic investment, totaling $10 million , will enable First Cobalt to recommission and expand its cobalt refinery north of Toronto

, will enable First Cobalt to recommission and expand its cobalt refinery north of Once complete, the facility will be the first of its kind in North America , capable of producing 25,000 tonnes of battery-grade cobalt sulfate annually, which could represent five percent of the global market for refined cobalt

All amounts in this news release are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

First Cobalt's refinery project has an estimated capital cost of $77 million (US$60 million), including Federal and Provincial contributions totaling $10 million. This support will help secure well-paying, long-term jobs in Northern Ontario.

The Refinery adds another significant piece to the automotive supply chain in Canada, following recent announcements by both levels of government in support of battery electric vehicle production.

As global EV sales continue to set new records, First Cobalt will play a critical role in the growing North American supply chain. This investment reinforces Canada's position as an automotive powerhouse as the auto industry positions itself for an electric future.

John Pollesel, Chairman of the Board of Directors, commented:

"Today's announcement is a transformational investment from the Federal and Provincial governments and is further validation of the strategic plan that our management team has been executing for many months. This funding sends a strong signal to investors that our plan is credible, achievable, and realistic. Looking ahead, the enhanced credibility this funding brings will help attract investment partners to this critical project.

Trent Mell, President & Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"The electric vehicle revolution is powered by cobalt and we are thrilled to partner with the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario to expand and recommission our Northern Ontario Refinery, bringing long-term employment to the community.

Global demand for cobalt is increasing as electric vehicles become more widely adopted. Our refinery will be the only source of domestic cobalt for the North American electric vehicle industry and it will also be well positioned to support the European market.

The cobalt feed material that we will process will be certified as ethically sourced and conflict-free. Moreover, our goal is to build the greenest cobalt refinery in the world. Initial indications are that our refinery will have CO 2 emissions that are 50% lower than our benchmark peer – and we will not stop there."

Project Overview

The First Cobalt Refinery is a hydrometallurgical cobalt refinery located north of Toronto, in the community of Temiskaming Shores. The facility was permitted in 1996 with a nominal throughput of 12 tonnes per day and operated intermittently until 2015, producing cobalt, nickel and silver products. In May 2020, the Company completed an engineering study that confirmed the Refinery's suitability to treat cobalt hydroxide at an expanded throughput of 55 tonnes per day to produce a high purity, battery grade cobalt sulfate. Today, approximately 80% of global supply comes from China and there is no production in North America.

In conjunction with the feasibility study, discussions have been ongoing with potential automotive offtake partners as well as several lenders interested in providing the balance of the capital required to complete the project.

About First Cobalt

First Cobalt owns North America's only permitted cobalt refinery. Cobalt refining is a critical component to the development and manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles and forms a foundational piece of the next generation of the North American auto sector and other electrified consumer and industrial applications. First Cobalt owns the Iron Creek cobalt project in Idaho, USA and controls significant silver and cobalt assets in the Canadian Cobalt Camp, including more than 50 past producing mines.

On behalf of First Cobalt Corp.

Trent Mell

President & Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects', "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are set forth in the management discussion and analysis and other disclosures of risk factors for First Cobalt, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although First Cobalt believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, First Cobalt disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE First Cobalt Corp.

For further information: visit www.firstcobalt.com or contact: Sabrina Gunness, [email protected], +1.416.900.3891

Related Links

www.firstcobalt.com

