TORONTO, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Starting today, some Class Members of the First Nations Child and Family Services and Jordan's Principle Settlement can submit a Claim for compensation.

Claims are being accepted for the Removed Child Class and the Removed Child Family Class, which represent two of nine Classes included in the Settlement. These two Classes include First Nations Children who were removed from their homes between April 1, 1991, and March 31, 2022, while living on reserve or in the Yukon and placed into care funded by Indigenous Services Canada. It also includes their Caregiving Parents or Caregiving Grandparents.

"The opening of the first Claims Period marks an important milestone towards compensating those harmed by discriminatory underfunding of the First Nations Child and Family Services Program," says David Sterns, Class Counsel, partner at Sotos LLP and member of the Settlement Implementation Committee. "If you think you're eligible for compensation as a Removed Child or Removed Child Family Class Member, we encourage you to submit a Claim."

Class Members can apply for compensation by submitting a Claim Form to the Administrator, along with a copy of valid government-issued identification. Claim Forms can be submitted online at Portal.FNChildClaims.ca, or by email, fax or mail.

Class Members have three years to submit their Claim once they have reached the Age of Majority. Minors can submit a Claim up to two years before they reach the Age of Majority, but their Claim will not be processed until after they become an adult.

Compensation amounts and timelines vary by Class and circumstances. Generally, payments may be up to $40,000 for each eligible Removed Child. Some Claimants may be eligible for additional payments.

"Our priority is to get money into the hands of those who have been harmed as quickly as possible, starting with Claims submitted by Removed Child Class Members," says Sterns. "Removed Child Class Members could receive compensation within six months of submitting a Claim. In some cases, it may take longer to receive compensation depending on an individual's circumstances and if their Claim Form is missing information."

Claims submitted by Removed Child Family Class Members will be processed after the Ultimate Claims Deadline, which is four years from when the Claims Period opened and includes the three-year Claims Period and one year for extension requests. This timeline ensures that any competing Claims—where more than two Caregiving Parents or Caregiving Grandparents submitted a Claim for the same Removed Child—can be resolved.

"We understand that submitting a Claim can present challenges for some people," says Dean Janvier, partner at Deloitte and lead of the Claimant Support team. "We want to ensure that all Class Members have access to support every step of the way and that is why we have several resources available and supports in place that Class Members can access free of charge to help them through their Claims journey."

Claims support available at no cost

Class Members do not have to pay anyone to help them submit their Claim or receive payment under this Settlement.

Class Members who have questions or need assistance with their Claim can contact the Administrator toll-free at 1-833-852-0755 . If additional supports are needed, the Administrator may connect them to a Claims Helper, who can provide one-on-one trauma-informed support with completing the Claim Form, whether on the phone, over video call or in person, where available. Claims Helpers can also assist Class Members with connecting to local cultural and wellness services and resources.

The Settlement website, FNChildClaims.ca, has information and resources to help Class Members complete their Claim Form, including guides and step-by-step instructional videos.

Fact Sheet: Removed Child Class and Removed Child Family Class Overview

For more information, please contact:

Deborah Perne

Media Relations

First Nations Child and Family Services and Jordan's Principle Settlement

Email: [email protected]

Media line: 1-833-764-2873

SOURCE First Nations Child and Family Services and Jordan’s Principle Settlement