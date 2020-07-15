First Capital REIT Announces July 2020 Distribution

TORONTO, July 15, 2020 /CNW/ - First Capital REIT ("First Capital") (TSX: FCR.UN) announced today that it will make a cash distribution of $0.0716666 per REIT unit for the month of July, representing $0.86 per REIT unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be paid on August 17, 2020 to unitholders of record as at July 31, 2020.

About First Capital REIT (TSX: FCR.UN)

First Capital is one of Canada's leading developers, owners and operators of mixed-use urban real estate in Canada's most densely populated neighbourhoods. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving neighbourhoods that create value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

www.fcr.ca

TSX: FCR.UN

SOURCE First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information: Kay Brekken, Executive Vice President & CFO, (416) 216-2051, [email protected]