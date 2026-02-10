First Capital REIT Announces February 2026 Distribution

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - First Capital REIT ("First Capital") (TSX: FCR.UN) announced today that it will make a cash distribution of $0.076 per REIT unit for the month of February, representing $0.912 per REIT unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be paid on March 16, 2026, to unitholders of record as at February 27, 2026.

About First Capital REIT (TSX: FCR.UN)

First Capital owns and operates, acquires, and develops open-air grocery-anchored shopping centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.

www.fcr.ca

TSX: FCR.UN

SOURCE First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information: Neil Downey, Executive Vice President, Enterprise Strategies & CFO, (416) 530-6634, [email protected]