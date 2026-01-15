First Capital REIT Announces 2.5% Distribution Increase

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ - First Capital REIT ("First Capital" or "the REIT") (TSX: FCR.UN) announced today that the REIT's Board of Trustees has approved a 2.5% distribution increase. The annualized distribution, which is paid monthly, will increase to $0.912 per REIT unit. The increase will be effective for unitholders of record as of January 30, 2026.

January 2026 Distribution

First Capital will make a cash distribution of $0.076 per REIT unit for the month of January, representing $0.912 per REIT unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be paid on February 16, 2026 to unitholders of record as of January 30, 2026.

About First Capital REIT (TSX: FCR.UN)

First Capital owns and operates, acquires, and develops open-air grocery-anchored shopping centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.

