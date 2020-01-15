First Capital REIT Announces January 2020 Distribution

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - First Capital REIT ("First Capital") (TSX: FCR.UN), one of Canada's leading developers, owners and operators of mixed-use urban real estate in Canada's most densely populated centres, announced today that it will make a cash distribution of $0.0716 per REIT unit for the month of January, representing $0.86 per REIT unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be paid on February 14, 2020 to unitholders of record as at January 31, 2020.

About First Capital REIT (TSX: FCR.UN)

First Capital is one of Canada's leading developers, owners and operators of mixed-use urban real estate in Canada's most densely populated centres. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving neighbourhoods that create value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

SOURCE First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information: Kay Brekken, Executive Vice President & CFO, (416) 216-2051, [email protected], www.fcr.ca, TSX: FCR.UN