First Capital REIT Announces Election of Trustees
Apr 11, 2023, 16:31 ET
TORONTO, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ - First Capital REIT ("First Capital") (TSX: FCR.UN) announced today the results of the election of trustees at its annual meeting of unitholders held on April 11, 2023 (the "Meeting").
The total number of trust units represented by unitholders present or by proxy at the Meeting was 164,328,086, representing 76.94% of the Trust's issued and outstanding trust units.
Each of the ten nominees listed in the Trust's management information circular dated February 24, 2023 and in the supplement to the management information circular dated April 11, 2023 was elected as a Trustee. Proxies were received in respect of the election of trustees of First Capital as follows:
|
Trustee
|
Proxy Votes For
|
Proxy %
For
|
Proxy Votes Withheld
|
Proxy %
Withheld
|
Outcome
|
Paul Douglas
|
159,310,656
|
97.21 %
|
4,579,194
|
2.79 %
|
Carried
|
Leonard Abramsky
|
159,989,927
|
97.62 %
|
3,899,923
|
2.38 %
|
Carried
|
Sheila Botting
|
163,464,857
|
99.74 %
|
424,993
|
0.26 %
|
Carried
|
Ian Clarke
|
163,420,028
|
99.71 %
|
469,822
|
0.29 %
|
Carried
|
Dayna Gibbs
|
163,679,303
|
99.87 %
|
210,547
|
0.13 %
|
Carried
|
Ira Gluskin
|
163,503,269
|
99.76 %
|
386,581
|
0.24 %
|
Carried
|
Annalisa King
|
156,986,942
|
95.79 %
|
6,902,908
|
4.21 %
|
Carried
|
Al Mawani
|
159,541,498
|
97.35 %
|
4,348,352
|
2.65 %
|
Carried
|
Richard Nesbitt
|
163,604,037
|
99.83 %
|
285,813
|
0.17 %
|
Carried
|
Adam E. Paul
|
160,182,740
|
97.74 %
|
3,707,110
|
2.26 %
|
Carried
About First Capital REIT (TSX: FCR.UN)
First Capital owns, operates and develops grocery-anchored, open-air centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.
For further information: Neil Downey, Executive Vice President, Enterprise Strategies & CFO, (416) 530-6634, [email protected], www.fcr.ca, TSX: FCR.UN
