First Capital REIT Announces Election of Trustees

TORONTO, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ - First Capital REIT ("First Capital") (TSX: FCR.UN) announced today the results of the election of trustees at its annual meeting of unitholders held on April 11, 2023 (the "Meeting").

The total number of trust units represented by unitholders present or by proxy at the Meeting was 164,328,086, representing 76.94% of the Trust's issued and outstanding trust units.

Each of the ten nominees listed in the Trust's management information circular dated February 24, 2023 and in the supplement to the management information circular dated April 11, 2023 was elected as a Trustee. Proxies were received in respect of the election of trustees of First Capital as follows:

Trustee Proxy Votes For Proxy % For Proxy Votes Withheld Proxy % Withheld Outcome Paul Douglas

(Chair of the Board) 159,310,656 97.21 % 4,579,194 2.79 % Carried Leonard Abramsky 159,989,927 97.62 % 3,899,923 2.38 % Carried Sheila Botting 163,464,857 99.74 % 424,993 0.26 % Carried Ian Clarke 163,420,028 99.71 % 469,822 0.29 % Carried Dayna Gibbs 163,679,303 99.87 % 210,547 0.13 % Carried Ira Gluskin 163,503,269 99.76 % 386,581 0.24 % Carried Annalisa King 156,986,942 95.79 % 6,902,908 4.21 % Carried Al Mawani 159,541,498 97.35 % 4,348,352 2.65 % Carried Richard Nesbitt 163,604,037 99.83 % 285,813 0.17 % Carried Adam E. Paul 160,182,740 97.74 % 3,707,110 2.26 % Carried



About First Capital REIT (TSX: FCR.UN)

First Capital owns, operates and develops grocery-anchored, open-air centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.

SOURCE First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information: Neil Downey, Executive Vice President, Enterprise Strategies & CFO, (416) 530-6634, [email protected], www.fcr.ca, TSX: FCR.UN