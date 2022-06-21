First Capital REIT Announces Election of Trustees

TORONTO, June 21, 2022 /CNW/ - First Capital REIT ("First Capital") (TSX: FCR.UN) announced today the results of the election of trustees at its annual meeting of unitholders held on June 21, 2022 (the "Meeting").

The total number of trust units represented by unitholders present or by proxy at the Meeting was 177,710,813, representing 80.85% of the Trust's issued and outstanding trust units.

Each of the nine nominees listed in the Trust's management information circular dated May 12, 2022 was elected as a Trustee. Proxies were received in respect of the election of trustees of First Capital as follows:

Trustee Proxy

Votes For Proxy %

For Proxy Votes

Withheld Proxy %

Withheld Outcome Bernard McDonell

(Chair of the Board) 160,586,750 90.44 % 16,974,953 9.56 % Carried Leonard Abramsky 174,255,908 98.14 % 3,305,795 1.86 % Carried Sheila Botting 173,159,069 97.52 % 4,402,634 2.48 % Carried Ian Clarke 173,872,714 97.92 % 3,688,989 2.08 % Carried Paul C. Douglas 174,661,188 98.37 % 2,900,515 1.63 % Carried Annalisa King 171,606,905 96.65 % 5,954,798 3.35 % Carried Al Mawani 171,748,829 96.73 % 5,812,874 3.27 % Carried Adam E. Paul 171,697,334 96.70 % 5,864,369 3.30 % Carried Andrea Stephen 170,167,987 95.84 % 7,393,716 4.16 % Carried

















