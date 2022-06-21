First Capital REIT Announces Election of Trustees

TORONTO, June 21, 2022 /CNW/ - First Capital REIT ("First Capital") (TSX: FCR.UN) announced today the results of the election of trustees at its annual meeting of unitholders held on June 21, 2022 (the "Meeting").

The total number of trust units represented by unitholders present or by proxy at the Meeting was 177,710,813, representing 80.85% of the Trust's issued and outstanding trust units.

Each of the nine nominees listed in the Trust's management information circular dated May 12, 2022 was elected as a Trustee. Proxies were received in respect of the election of trustees of First Capital as follows:

Trustee

Proxy
Votes For

Proxy %
For

Proxy Votes
Withheld

Proxy %
Withheld

Outcome

Bernard McDonell
(Chair of the Board)

160,586,750

90.44 %

16,974,953

9.56 %

Carried

Leonard Abramsky

174,255,908

98.14 %

3,305,795

1.86 %

Carried

Sheila Botting

173,159,069

97.52 %

4,402,634

2.48 %

Carried

Ian Clarke

173,872,714

97.92 %

3,688,989

2.08 %

Carried

Paul C. Douglas

174,661,188

98.37 %

2,900,515

1.63 %

Carried

Annalisa King

171,606,905

96.65 %

5,954,798

3.35 %

Carried

Al Mawani

171,748,829

96.73 %

5,812,874

3.27 %

Carried

Adam E. Paul

171,697,334

96.70 %

5,864,369

3.30 %

Carried

Andrea Stephen

170,167,987

95.84 %

7,393,716

4.16 %

Carried








About First Capital REIT (TSX: FCR.UN)

First Capital is a leading owner, operator and developer of grocery anchored and mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors. 

For further information: Neil Downey, Executive Vice President, Enterprise Strategies & CFO, (416) 530-6634, [email protected]

