Centre to tap into Canada's diverse workforce to embrace talent on the autism spectrum and spur innovation

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - EY Canada is proud to launch its Neurodiversity Centre of Excellence in Toronto this month — bringing on board a talented team of individuals with autism, ADHD, sensory and other cognitive differences.

"Our Neurodiversity Centre of Excellence team members inherently think differently. Many excel in future-focused and technical competencies that are in demand for the innovative work that we do," says Anthony Rjeily, Partner in EY Canada's Consulting practice and National Neurodiversity Centre of Excellence Leader. "However, the traditional hiring process is often a challenge for them, creating a lack of rewarding career opportunities. We're focused on changing that and are excited to launch our first Centre in Canada."

A Canadian survey of disability found that neuro-diverse individuals remain underrepresented in the workforce with only 33% of Canadians with autism employed. EY Canada is currently launching its Centre model with a team in Toronto that will support client innovation and automation projects in an inclusive and supportive environment conducive to their unique needs.

EY introduced its first neurodiversity centre in Philadelphia in 2016 and has since expanded to five cities across the US. Toronto is the first non-US city and the firm plans for cities in Asia and Europe to join the network soon.

"Finding solutions to today's most pressing business challenges depends on embracing the full power of diversity," says Jad Shimaly, EY Canada Chairman and CEO. "That means expanding our definition of diversity to include neurodiverse individuals. It's time more organizations recognize the impact they can have on innovation, culture and, ultimately, building a better working world. At EY, we're proud to be a leader in building a strengths-based neurodiversity model."

