"Heinz Ketchup is the market leader and the favourite of millions of Canadians," says Bruno Keller, President, Kraft Heinz Canada. "We are pleased to be investing in our people and our plant to return this iconic product back to Canada. While we already produce more than $2 billion worth of food here in Canada every year, this is part of our long-term strategy of having even more produced right here in Canada."

Heinz Ketchup from Mont Royal will also carry the Aliments du Québec (ADQ) certification, which promotes foods produced by the province's agri-food sector.

The new ketchup line at Mont Royal was constructed over the past several months and is expected to produce over 100 million pounds of Heinz Ketchup for Canadian consumers in the first two years as production ramps up.

The project is a joint investment between Kraft Heinz Canada and the Government of Quebec's business expansion program. The project will create 30 new jobs and help maintain approximately 750 more at the Mont Royal facility.

ABOUT KRAFT HEINZ CANADA

Kraft Heinz Canada is the country's largest food and beverage company and is a subsidiary of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC). Kraft Heinz Canada provides high quality, great taste and nutrition for all eating occasions, whether at home, in restaurants or on the go. Kraft Heinz Canada products are found in more than 97 per cent of Canadian households. The Company's iconic brands include Kraft Peanut Butter, Heinz Ketchup, KD, Philadelphia Cream Cheese, Renées Dressing, Jell-O, Classico, Kool-Aid, Maxwell House and Nabob. Kraft Heinz Canada is dedicated to the sustainable health of our people, our planet and our Company. For more information, please visit www.kraftheinzcompany.com

