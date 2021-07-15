First Arts' Inuit & First Nations Art Sale Smashes More Auction Records

Works by ten Indigenous artists exceed world sales records at July 13th live auction

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - As Canada's leading promoter of Indigenous art at auction, First Arts' fourth successful auction on July 13th set ten new world records for works by Inuit and First Nations artists. During the live auction, 130 works from the historical and classic, as well as the modern and contemporary periods were auctioned for a total of $1.2 million in sales.

Record setting artists and works included:

Robert Davidson – S'gan Mask - $90,000 (an auction record for a mask by the artist)

– - (an auction record for a mask by the artist) Elijassiapik – Reclining Polar Bear - $38,400 (an auction record for the artist)

- (an auction record for the artist) Oviloo Tunnillie – Swimming Sedna - $31,200 (triple the previous auction record for the artist)

- (triple the previous auction record for the artist) Sheokjuk Oqutaq - Young Hunter with Captured Geese – $31,200 (an auction record for the artist)

– (an auction record for the artist) Manasie Akpaliapik - Drum Dancer - $26,400 (an auction record for the artist)

- (an auction record for the artist) Mary Sanaaq Papigatok – Mother with Two Children - $24,000 (an auction record for the artist)

- (an auction record for the artist) Yvonne Kanayuq – Mother with Three Children - $10,800 (an auction record for the artist)

- (an auction record for the artist) Lukta Qiatsuk – Owl - $8,400 (an auction record for a print by the artist)

- $8,400 (an auction record for a print by the artist) Ananaisie Alikatuktuk – Taleelayu and Family - $7 ,800 (an auction record for this print and artist)

- ,800 (an auction record for this print and artist) Tim Pitsiulak – Tattooed Whale - $4,320 (an auction record for a print by the artist)

Other pieces of note included works by unidentified 19th century Haida argillite artists such as a rare Recorder ($33,600), a 19th century Chief Holding a Copper ($31,200), and a large Model Totem Pole ($22,800); and exceptional Inuit sculptures including a rare unidentified 1950s Mother and Child ($33,600), Osuitok Ipeelee's elegant Walking Caribou ($55,200), and John Pangnark's abstract Figure in Motion ($48,000).

"We are thrilled that our curatorial approach to selling Indigenous art is attracting more and more serious interest among collectors internationally," said First Arts partner, Ingo Hessel. "Naturally, we are delighted that our offerings of spectacular works continue to achieve exceptional auction results," he said.

First Arts is committed to encouraging Indigenous artists, empowering Indigenous voices, and supporting Indigenous communities through regular donations to a wide range of philanthropic and cultural initiatives. As part of these ongoing efforts, First Arts will announce a new round of donations later this summer.

visit https://firstarts.ca.