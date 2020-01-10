First artistic residency agreement between Québec and Taiwan

The agreement will allow a Québec filmmaker or videographer to complete a two-month research and writing residency in October and November 2020 at the Taipei Artist Village, and a Taiwanese filmmaker or videographer to be hosted in Québec, Montréal, by Ciné Tapis Rouge, for an equal duration. The amount of the grant offered is $6,000.

Quotes

"For 25 years, the Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec has invested in the development of an impressive network of studios and residences, whose strength lies in the dynamism of all partners and their desire to provide artists with unique and inspiring experiences that are beneficial to their professional development. I am proud that we are engaging in this new exchange with Taiwan, which is the result of unprecedented collaborations, with a view to fostering the presence of Quebec filmmakers in Asia and forging lasting ties between our cultures," said Anne-Marie Jean, President and CEO of the CALQ.

"We are very honored to partner with the Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec and Ciné Tapis rouge in facilitating this artist exchange program. This is the first international collaboration focusing on writing residency for film and video artists that we have. I would also like to thank Canadian Trade Office in Taipei for their support. Generated from this project, I believe the cultural and arts exchange between Taipei and Québec will become more and more prosperous in the future," says the Director of the Taipei Artist Village, Catherine Lee.

"Ciné Tapis Rouge has had the privilege of working with Taiwan for four years now. The implementation of this writing residency is the result of this cooperation and fruitful film exchanges. We would like to warmly thank the Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec and the Taipei Culture Foundation for allowing this project to officially take shape and to provide Québec and Taiwanese artists with this unique and enriching experience during their writing process. We are extremely proud to be at the heart of such an initiative," said Vanessa-Tatjana Beerli, Executive Director of Ciné Tapis Rouge.

Call for applications

Québec filmmakers or videographers with at least two years of artistic practice who wish to apply for the next research/creation residency may do so before March 10, 2020.

Links

About the Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec

For 25 years, the Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec has been investing in the imagination and celebrating the successes of those who create significant artistic and literary works, who shape Québec's cultural identity and make it shine. With a view to equitable and sustainable artistic development, the CALQ supports creation, experimentation and production in the arts and literature in all regions of Québec and promotes their dissemination and influence in Québec, Canada and abroad.

About the Department of AIR, Taipei Culture Foundation

Based in Taipei Artist Village and Treasure Hill Artist Village, AIR Taipei is an artist-in-residence program in Taipei administered by the Department of AIR on behalf of the Taipei Culture Foundation. Initiated in 2001, AIR Taipei connects residency sites and artists from around the world. Through providing an exchange platform for the creative minds to live and work, AIR Taipei facilitates in the formation of transnational cultural network, the collaboration of diverse disciplines and communities, and the development of new perspectives.

About Ciné Tapis rouge

Since 2007, Ciné Tapis Rouge has specialized in the international distribution of Québec films. It supports independent cinema and its creators and positions itself internationally as a unique cultural player in Québec, in other words, a true reference centre for some twenty countries. Ciné Tapis Rouge works mainly with its partners in the selection, programming and distribution of Québec films.

