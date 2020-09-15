MONTREAL, Sept. 15, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Buyers of new homes or condos in Quebec are no longer alone in the event they proceed to arbitration. SOS Plan de garantie résidentielle, a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting the rights of buyers-beneficiaries of the Guarantee Plan for New Residential Buildings, announced this month the expansion of its arbitration support service in Quebec.

According to the Regulation respecting the Guarantee Plan for New Residential Buildings, any buyer-beneficiary of the Plan may resort to arbitration if they are dissatisfied with a decision of the Plan Administrator, Garantie de construction résidentielle (GCR). Until now, the buyer could be represented by a lawyer or represent himself. He can now also benefit from an arbitration support service, unique in its kind in Quebec, which includes:

Analysis of the administrative decision

Assistance in formulating a request for arbitration

Jurisprudence research to help prepare the case

And, where appropriate, the support of a legal advisor or a technical building resource.

If all parties agree, SOS Plan de garantie résidentielle can also act as a resource person for the buyer-beneficiary during the arbitration hearing and, in certain exceptional cases, represent directly the buyer-beneficiary when the latter is unable to do so..

"We are happy to be able to offer such a practical service to buyers-beneficiaries, especially in this last stage where the imbalance of forces is often most felt! This is where we make a difference," concludes Ms. Baroni, Director of SOS Plan de garantie résidentielle.

For more details on SOS Plan de garantie résidentielle and its services, visit www.sosplandegarantie.ca or call 1-866-249-9722.

About SOS Plan de garantie résidentielle

The Service officiel de soutien au Plan de garantie résidentielle (SOS Plan de garantie résidentielle) is an independent non-profit organization entirely dedicated to buyers of new homes who are covered by the Guarantee Plan for New Residential Buildings. It offers free information and support services to help buyers protect their rights throughout their purchase process and the duration of their Guarantee Plan.

SOURCE SOS Plan de garantie résidentielle

For further information: Noëlle Visani, Communications Officer, [email protected], 514.228.3962 ext. 7003