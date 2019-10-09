First Alert And Canadian Volunteer Fire Services Association Partner To Expand Fire And Carbon Monoxide Safety Awareness

According to the Canadian National Fire Information Database, 80 per cent of fire deaths occur in homes without working smoke alarms, often due to missing alarm batteries or expired alarms.* In addition, more than one-third (35 per cent) of Canadian homes don't have CO alarms.** Through their ongoing collaboration, First Alert and CVFSA are combining resources and expertise to educate families about the dangers of fire and CO, and how to better protect loved ones in the event of a home emergency.

"There is no question that smoke and CO alarms help save lives, so many of these tragedies could be prevented with proper placement, number and regular maintenance of working smoke and CO alarms," said Tarsila Wey, director of marketing, First Alert. "We are proud to partner with the CVFSA and provide support for the volunteer firefighters across the country who are committed to keeping their communities safe from the threats on fire and CO."

Ensuring properly functioning smoke and CO alarms are installed throughout the home – inside every bedroom, outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home, including the basement, as recommended by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) – is the first line of defense for fire prevention. Additionally, batteries should be replaced at least every six months and alarms must be regularly tested and replaced at least every 10 years.

"We are very excited about our new partnership with First Alert," said Troy Mutch, national president, CVFSA. "By combining our efforts with First Alert, we can better provide our communities with the tools and knowledge necessary to decrease in-home incidents and ensure long-term safety and sustainability for all."

To complement the partnership, First Alert donated hundreds of 10-year smoke and CO alarms to support the local efforts of CVFSA members nationwide.

According to the NFPA, three out of five home fire deaths result from fires in properties without working smoke alarms – often due to missing alarm batteries from intentional device deactivation. In response to these life-threatening concerns, fire service professionals recommend installing 10-year sealed battery alarms – which eliminate the risk of ever having an alarm deactivated due to battery removal. First Alert 10-year battery alarms provide hassle-free protection, eliminating battery replacement and low-battery chirps for the life of the alarm.

To learn more about fire and CO alarms and other home safety products, visit the First Alert website at http://www.firstalert.ca or www.volunteerfirefightersofcanada.ca.

* Canadian National Fire Information Database, "Statistics Canada Report," September 2017

**First Alert Consumer Survey, "Canadians Knowledge Regarding Fire Safety & Prevention," October 2017

About BRK Brands, Inc.

BRK Brands, Inc. (Aurora, IL), is a fully owned subsidiary of Newell Brands. For more than 60 years, BRK Brands, Inc. has been the manufacturer of First Alert®-branded home-safety products, the most trusted and recognized safety brand in America. BRK® Brands designs and develops innovative safety solutions including Tundra™ Fire Extinguishing Spray, Onelink by First Alert smart home products, a comprehensive line of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, fire extinguishers and escape ladders to protect what matters most. Such products are also marketed under the BRK Electronics® brand, The Professional Standard for the builder and contractor audiences. BRK Brands, Inc. products are found in more than 30 countries worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.firstalert.com, http://www.brkelectronics.com or http://www.newellbrands.com.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert®, and Yankee Candle®. For hundreds of millions of consumers, Newell Brands makes life better every day, where they live, learn, work and play.

Additional information about Newell Brands is available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

©2019 BRK Brands, Inc., Aurora, IL 60504. All rights reserved.

BRK Electronics® is a registered trademark of BRK Brands, Inc., Aurora, IL 60504.

Nasdaq® is a registered trademark of The Nasdaq Stock Market, Inc.

About Canadian Volunteer Fire Services Association (CVFSA)

The Canadian Volunteer Fire Services Association (CVFSA) is the only national organization whose sole purpose is to represent volunteer fire and emergency first responders and volunteer emergency medical services (EMS) personnel. Since 1999, we've proudly supported volunteer fire and EMS departments across Canada through our advocacy, education seminars, insurance programs, web site, resources, and government representation.

For additional information, please visit cvfsa.ca.

Contacts: Lindsey Lucenta or Brittni Olson

L.C. Williams & Associates

P: 1-800-837-7123

E: llucenta@lcwa.com or bolson@lcwa.com

SOURCE First Alert

Related Links

http://www.firstalert.ca

