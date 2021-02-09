First Aid Beauty Kicks Off Year Two of $1M+ FAB AID Student Debt Relief Initiative

The $1.7 Trillion student debt crisis in the United States greatly impacts mental health and life decisions such as career path, housing and even family planning. For the second year in a row , First Aid Beauty is committing $1 Million+ through the FAB AID initiative to pay off student loans and help graduates get off to a smooth start as they begin the next chapter of their lives.

Annah P., a teacher and 2020 FAB AID winner from College Station, Texas, says, "You have no idea how much this means to me. I feel like I just like lost this weight that I've been carrying for so long and so many tears that I've shed over these loans…This is a very happy ending to a really rough year." ($91,765 paid off)

Hear from more 2020 winners here.

Says First Aid Beauty Founder and CEO Lilli Gordon, "Student debt remains a crippling burden for graduates in 2021, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take its toll. We were overjoyed to be able to award so many deserving individuals in 2020, and we are excited to grow the program this year to relieve student debt for a broader group of eligible graduates."

First Aid Beauty is proud to announce the expansion of FAB AID eligibility requirements based on overwhelming interest in its first year. The 2021 contest allows for a 10-year eligibility period, and now includes 2-year undergraduate programs as well as trade institutions. Please see below for full eligibility rules.

This year, First Aid Beauty will also be generating incremental funding for FAB AID through our iconic Ultra Repair Cream and new limited-edition FAB AID kits. 10% of the retail sales of Ultra Repair Cream and the below FAB AID sets will be added to the brand's $1 Million commitment (up to $1.5 Million total).

Ultra Repair Cream– Award-winning, best-selling, head-to-toe moisturizer that provides immediate relief and long-term hydration for dry, distressed skin, even eczema.



8oz tube: $44

6oz jar: $36

2oz tube: $16

Available now at Sephora, Ulta, firstaidbeauty.com and other authorized retailers.

FAB AID LIMITED-EDITION SETS– Three limited-edition sets feature the Ultra Repair Cream, along with other FAB favorites.

FAB AID Home and Away Kit ($44): 2oz + 8oz Ultra Repair Cream duo

FAB AID 2.0 Kit ($28): 2oz Ultra Repair Cream, 2oz Face Cleanser, 2oz KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub, 0.34oz Coconut Skin Smoothie Priming Moisturizer

Available exclusively at Sephora and firstaidbeauty.com on February 16th

FAB AID '21 Kit, $28: 2oz Ultra Repair Cream, 2oz Face Cleanser, 2oz KP Bump Eraser Body

Scrub, 0.34oz Ultra Repair Face Moisturizer

Available exclusively at Ulta and firstaidbeauty.com in May

Eligibility

The contest will be open to legal residents of the 50 United States & the District of Columbia and Canada (excluding Quebec) who have graduated or will graduate from an accredited 2-year or 4-year undergraduate university or trade institution between January 2011 and August 2021 (excludes graduate school). Applicants may apply for FAB AID by filling out the application at FABAID.com and submitting a video sharing their student loan story. Applications will be accepted between February 9, 2021 (7am EST) – July 15, 2021 (4pm EST), and there will be two announcement periods in May and September. Winners will have their remaining undergraduate loans paid off in full (up to $100K per recipient). If an applicant is not announced as a winner in May, the application will immediately roll over to the next period, and all winners will be notified by September 30, 2021.

About First Aid Beauty

First Aid Beauty (a.k.a. FAB) puts the beauty in first aid with everyday essentials and targeted skincare solutions in feel-good textures. FAB is on a rescue mission to help your skin look and feel its absolute best with efficacious products that are dermatologist-tested, non-irritating, free of harsh chemicals, cruelty free and safe for sensitive skin. All FAB products are developed using proven ingredients and clean formulations that allow you to create a skincare routine that meets your personal needs, making it possible for every day to be a good skin day.

For more information on FAB AID or First Aid Beauty, please contact Melanie Wiesenfeld at ShopPR [email protected]

SOURCE First Aid Beauty