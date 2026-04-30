FIREHOUSE SUBS® CANADA CELEBRATES INTERNATIONAL FIREFIGHTERS' DAY WITH FREE SUBS FOR FIREFIGHTERS ON MAY 4

The purpose-driven brand will also host Touch-the-Truck events on May 2 nationwide, inviting community members to experience a fire truck and meet the first responders who operate them

TORONTO, April 30, 2026 /CNW/ - To mark International Firefighters' Day on Monday, May 4, Firehouse Subs is inviting every firefighter across the country to enjoy a free medium sub at any of its restaurants in Canada.*

Firehouse Subs President Mike Hancock recently paid a visit to firefighter and TV personality Kevin Wendt and his crew, hand-delivering hot subs straight to their station.

Firehouse Subs President Mike Hancock and firefighter and TV personality Kevin Wendt (CNW Group/Firehouse Subs Canada)

"We're proud to honour firefighters year round through the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada and on May 4, we're extending a small token of gratitude with free subs for firefighters, who dedicate their lives to keeping communities safe," said Mike Hancock, President, Firehouse Subs Canada. "We're also excited to bring back our Touch-the-Truck events from coast to coast, giving communities the chance to meet and celebrate the frontline heroes who protect them."

On Saturday, May 2, families are invited to attend free Touch-the-Truck community events, giving kids a rare, hands-on chance to climb aboard a fire truck, explore the gear that saves lives and meet first responders. It's part open house, part tribute -- and a tangible expression of the more than $6.3 million the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada has invested in Canada's first responders.

Visit firehousesubs.ca/touchthetruck to find a participating Firehouse Subs near you. Please note that event times may vary. For the most up-to-date information, contact the restaurant directly.

*On Sunday, May 4, 2026, at participating Firehouse Subs restaurants in Canada, active-duty and retired firefighters may receive one (1) FREE medium Sub with proof of a valid firefighter ID card, official credentials, or when present in uniform in store. ONLY available in store; not valid through the app or on delivery. Redemption limit of one per person. Substitutions and modifications will be charged. Cannot be combined with any other deal, combo, or offer. No cash value. Non-transferable Void where prohibited by law. See firehousesubs.ca/offer-terms for more details. Firehouse Subs reserves the right to amend or terminate this Offer at any time without notice and in its sole discretion. TM & © 2026 FRG, LLC.

About Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs® is a restaurant chain with a passion for hearty and flavourful food, heartfelt service and public safety. Founded in 1994 by two brothers and former firefighters, Firehouse Subs is a brand built on decades of fire and police service, hot subs, steamed and piled high with thick quality meats and cheeses and its commitment to saving lives through the establishment of the non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®. In 2015, Firehouse Subs expanded into Canada with its first locally-owned franchise restaurant in Oshawa. Since then, the brand has spread across Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. Firehouse Subs is a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI"), one of the world's largest quick-service restaurant companies with over $45 billion in annual system-wide sales and approximately 32,000 restaurants in more than 120 countries and territories. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – Burger King®, Tim Hortons®, Popeyes®, and Firehouse Subs®. To learn more, visit www.firehousesubs.com and firehousesubs.ca.

About Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada®

In 2005, the Firehouse Subs Founders established the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation® in the U.S. with the mission of providing funding, lifesaving equipment and educational opportunities for first responders and public safety organizations. Ten years later, with the opening of the first Canadian Firehouse Subs® restaurant in 2015, the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada® was born. Today, the Canadian Foundation continues the mission of impacting the lifesaving capabilities of local heroes and their communities and has awarded more than $6.1 million throughout Canada.

SOURCE Firehouse Subs Canada

For more information, please contact: Skylar Gomes | Craft Public Relations | [email protected]