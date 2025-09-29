Firehouse Subs® Kicks Off National Fire Prevention Week on Saturday, Hosting Touch-the-Truck Events at Participating Restaurants Across Canada

On October 4, community members are invited to visit their local restaurant to experience a fire truck and meet the frontline heroes who operate them

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - To celebrate this year's National Fire Prevention Week, more than 80 Firehouse Subs® restaurants across the country will host Touch-the-Truck events on Saturday, October 4. A fun and interactive experience for the whole family, this bi-annual event is core to the brand's mission of improving public safety, offering guests the chance to climb aboard real fire trucks and emergency vehicles, meet first responders and learn important fire prevention tips.

As a purpose-driven brand founded by firefighters, Firehouse Subs is committed to supporting local heroes. The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada® has donated more than $5 million in lifesaving equipment to first responders and public safety organizations in Canada to date.

"Firehouse Subs is more than just great food. It's a brand built on supporting first responders and ensuring they're equipped with the best tools possible to safely and effectively perform their jobs," said Sam Gallant, General Manager, Firehouse Subs Canada. "With these events, we hope to bring communities together to champion hometown heroes and give our guests the chance to learn about critical fire safety precautions that can make a real difference."

At the helm of this year's Touch-the-Truck campaign: Kevin Wendt, former contestant on reality television shows like Bachelor in Paradise Canada and The Traitors Canada, and active firefighter. Kevin is a Canadian navy veteran and has worked as a firefighter for more than 14 years. His station was also the recipient of a grant from the Foundation in 2019, which saw the donation of a drone with thermal imaging capabilities and smoke alarms.

"Knowing what to do in the event of a fire is critically important. That's why I'm so proud to be partnering with Firehouse Subs on their upcoming Touch-the-Truck campaign - an event that not only allows communities to meet real life firefighters, but sends them home with simple fire safety tips that can save lives," said Wendt, Firehouse Subs, Touch-the-Truck Ambassador. "I'll be stopping by my local restaurant this Saturday, and invite all Canadians to do the same."

During October's First Responders Month at Firehouse Subs, restaurants across the country will sell $2, $5 and $10 anniversary medallions to raise funds for Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada's lifesaving mission of equipping first responders with the equipment and resources needed to protect their communities.

To learn more about Firehouse Subs Touch-the-Truck events and to find a list of participating restaurants, visit firehousesubs.ca/touchthetruck.

About Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs® is a restaurant chain with a passion for hearty and flavourful food, heartfelt service and public safety. Founded in 1994 by two brothers and former firefighters, Firehouse Subs is a brand built on decades of fire and police service, hot subs, steamed and piled high with thick quality meats and cheeses and its commitment to saving lives through the establishment of the non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®. In 2015, Firehouse Subs expanded into Canada with its first locally-owned franchise restaurant in Oshawa. Since then, the brand has spread across Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. Firehouse Subs is a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI"), one of the world's largest quick-service restaurant companies with over $45 billion in annual system-wide sales and approximately 32,000 restaurants in more than 120 countries and territories. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – Burger King®, Tim Hortons®, Popeyes®, and Firehouse Subs®. To learn more, visit www.firehousesubs.com and firehousesubs.ca .

SOURCE Firehouse Subs Canada

For more information, please contact: Cristina Rotondo | Craft Public Relations | [email protected] | 416-707-1700