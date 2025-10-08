Firehouse Subs®, Official Sub Partner of the Toronto Maple Leafs®, Is Celebrating the Home Opener by Serving Up Free Subs

On October 8, fans wearing official Toronto Maple Leafs® merchandise can grab a free medium Hook & Ladder® sub at participating Downtown Toronto Firehouse Subs® restaurants

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Firehouse Subs®, the Official Sub Partner of the Toronto Maple Leafs, is celebrating the team's highly anticipated home opener on October 8 with a fan-fuelled giveaway that brings together two Toronto favourites: hockey and hearty subs.

Firehouse Subs® and the Toronto Maple Leafs® launch new $5 Hat Trick sub offer. (CNW Group/Firehouse Subs Canada)

"Being the official sub of the Toronto Maple Leafs is an incredible opportunity to be part of one of the most passionate fan bases in sports," says Sam Gallant, General Manager, Firehouse Subs Canada. "There's nothing like the energy of Leafs Nation on home opener night. We're proud to be able to fuel that fandom with our signature Hook & Ladder subs."

On October 8, 2025 between 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., Leafs fans who show their team pride by wearing any official Toronto Maple Leafs merchandise can enjoy a free medium Hook & Ladder sub at five participating Firehouse Subs locations in Downtown Toronto:

501 Yonge Street

440 Bathurst Street

1221 King Street West

525 University Avenue

325 King Street East

And the celebration doesn't stop at the home opener. Firehouse Subs and the Toronto Maple Leafs will keep the excitement alive all season long with a very special $5 Hat Trick offer.

"We are always looking for creative ways to reward Leafs Nation, and Firehouse Subs has been a valued partner in bringing some of those unique moments to life," said Jordan Vader, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships at MLSE. "Together, we are proud to offer fans the opportunity to celebrate not only Maple Leafs hat tricks this season, but also extend that excitement into Firehouse Subs for a special offer."

For every hat trick scored by a Toronto Maple Leafs player, guests can redeem a medium Brisket Hat Trick sub for $5 the day after the game. The Brisket Hat Trick sub features choice-cut beef brisket, smoked turkey breast and honey ham, topped with melted cheddar and a sweet & tangy BBQ slaw.

For full offer terms and conditions, visit firehousesubs.ca/offer-terms or firehousesubs.ca/leafs-hat-trick .

The heart of the brand is the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada, which has awarded more than $5 million in lifesaving equipment to first responders and public safety organizations. As the brand continues to grow, the Foundation expands its mission of equipping first responders with the tools they need to save lives.

About Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs® is a restaurant chain with a passion for hearty and flavourful food, heartfelt service and public safety. Founded in 1994 by two brothers and former firefighters, Firehouse Subs is a brand built on decades of fire and police service, hot subs, steamed and piled high with thick quality meats and cheeses and its commitment to saving lives through the establishment of the non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®. In 2015, Firehouse Subs expanded into Canada with its first locally-owned franchise restaurant in Oshawa. Since then, the brand has spread across Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. Firehouse Subs is a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI"), one of the world's largest quick-service restaurant companies with over $45 billion in annual system-wide sales and approximately 32,000 restaurants in more than 120 countries and territories. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – Burger King®, Tim Hortons®, Popeyes®, and Firehouse Subs®. To learn more, visit www.firehousesubs.com and firehousesubs.ca .

SOURCE Firehouse Subs Canada

For more information, please contact: Cristina Rotondo | Craft Public Relations | [email protected] | 416-707-1700