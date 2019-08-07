Firefox Gold Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - FireFox Gold Corp. ("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Timo Mäki to its board of directors. Mr. Mäki is an experienced geologist who resides in Finland. He was most recently the Chief Geologist at First Quantum's Pyhäsalmi Mine, where he worked from 1988-2018. He is credited with the discovery of the Mullikkoräme zinc deposit in 1987 and Pyhäsalmi deep deposit in 1996. Mr. Mäki is currently on the scientific advisory board of the K.H. Renlund Foundation and the EU Horizon 2020 project "Next". He also served on the board of the Finnish Mining Association from 2013-2016. Mr. Mäki has a Master's of Science (Geology and Mineralogy) from the University of Turku.

FireFox also announces the resignation of Ms. Julie Lassonde as a director of the Company. The Company would like to express its heartfelt appreciation to Ms. Lassonde for her contribution to the Board of Directors, in particular her assistance with the Company's listing process. FireFox wishes Ms. Lassonde every success as she increases her focus on her charitable works.

The Company also wishes to report that it has issued 1.74 million incentive stock options to certain officers, directors and consultants of FireFox, subject to acceptance by regulatory authorities, subject to approval by shareholders, and subject to the terms of the incentive stock option plan. The options have an exercise price of $0.15 cents per share, and are valid for five years from the date of issuance.

About FireFox Gold Corp.

FireFox Gold Corp is listed on the TSX Venture stock exchange under the ticker symbol FFOX. The Company is focused entirely on gold exploration in Finland where it is exploring its project portfolio that includes over 100,000 hectares of prospective ground.

Finland is one of the top mining investment jurisdictions in the world as indicated by its multiple top-10 rankings in recent Fraser Institute Surveys of Mining Companies. Having a strong mining law and long mining tradition, Finland remains underexplored for gold. Recent exploration results in the country have highlighted its prospectivity, and FireFox is proud to have a Finland based CEO and technical team.

