FireFox Gold Announces the Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - FireFox Gold Corp. ("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Janice Craig, CPA, CGA, is joining the FireFox team as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective December 1st, 2020. Andrew MacRitchie has served as CFO since the Company's inception in 2017 and is leaving to focus on other opportunities.

"The Board would like to extend its gratitude to Andrew not only for his excellent performance as CFO, but, also for his valuable role as a co-founder of the Company, where his unwavering support and perseverance helped build FireFox into the exciting company that it is today," commented FireFox CEO Carl Löfberg. "We are now looking forward to having Janice on board and I believe that her diverse experience in high growth corporate and entrepreneurial environments will contribute to the future success of FireFox."

Ms. Craig is a Chartered Public Accountant who has held management roles in several publicly listed mining companies over her career working on gold, tungsten and coal projects in North America, Central America and Europe. In addition, her most recent role was Interim Finance Lead at Canadian Nuclear Labs, where she managed an annual budget of over $1B for a business of 3,500 individuals. She brings to the table a strong background in financial reporting, strategic planning, cash management and change management. Ms. Craig has also utilized her leadership and communication skills on non-profit boards and committees for over 14 years.

Other Business

FireFox also announces that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of stock options to certain officers, employees, and consultants of the Company allowing for the acquisition of up to, in the aggregate, 500,000 shares of the Company. The grant is pursuant and subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's existing stock option plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.25 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant and are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and all regulatory approvals.

About FireFox Gold Corp.

FireFox Gold Corp is listed on the TSX Venture stock exchange under the ticker symbol FFOX. The Company has been exploring for gold in Finland since 2017 where it holds a project portfolio that includes over 170,000 hectares of prospective ground.

Finland is one of the top mining investment jurisdictions in the world as indicated by its multiple top-10 rankings in recent Fraser Institute Surveys of Mining Companies. Having a strong mining law and long mining tradition, Finland remains underexplored for gold. Recent exploration results in the country have highlighted its prospectivity, and FireFox is proud to have a Finland based CEO and technical team.

For more information, please refer to the Company's website and profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Carl Löfberg"

Chief Executive Officer

Forward Looking Statements

The information herein contains forward looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include: changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, the extent of work stoppage and economic impacts that may result from the COVID 19 virus, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry.

Forward-looking statements in this release may include statements regarding: the current and future work program, including the extent and nature of exploration to be conducted in 2020, as well as the planned drilling meterage on the properties described. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, results may vary. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the expectations of FireFox as of the date of dissemination and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. FireFox does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

SOURCE FireFox Gold Corp.

For further information: FireFox Gold Corp., Email: [email protected], Telephone: +1-778-244-8439

