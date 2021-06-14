FireFox Gold Announces Listing on the OTCQB Venture Market Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC, June 14, 2021 /CNW/ - FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV: FFOX) (OTCQB: FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received final approval to list on the OTC Markets Group's OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol "FFOXF". FireFox will commence trading on the OTCQB on June 15, 2021 with 99,117,263 shares outstanding, while continuing to trade on its home exchange in Canada, the TSX Venture Exchange. FireFox is a gold exploration company at the forefront of the new gold rush in northern Finland.

Patrick Highsmith, FireFox's Chairman, commented, "We are excited to upgrade onto the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, bringing the compelling FireFox story to an even broader audience of institutional and retail investors. It is an added benefit to increase our visibility in the United States since our largest shareholder, Crescat Capital, is based in Denver, Colorado."

The OTCQB is recognized as an established public financial market for international companies to trade in the United States through a quality investment experience. The OTCQB Venture Market offers companies the opportunity to build their visibility, expand their liquidity and diversify their shareholder base on an established public market. The OTCQB offers transparent trading in early stage firms, such as exploration companies, while ensuring that listed businesses must pass background checks, meet certain minimum reporting requirements, and undergo annual verification.

About FireFox Gold Corp.

FireFox Gold Corp is focused on gold exploration in Finland, where it is advancing a project portfolio that includes over 80,000 hectares of prospective ground.

Finland is one of the top mining investment jurisdictions in the world as indicated by its multiple top-10 rankings in recent Fraser Institute Surveys of Mining Companies. Having a strong mining law and long mining tradition, Finland remains underexplored for gold. Recent exploration results in the country have highlighted its prospectivity, and FireFox is proud to have a Finland-based CEO and technical team.

For more information, please refer to the Company's website and profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Carl Löfberg"

Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, statements regarding the ability of the Company to close the Offering, the anticipated terms of the Offering, the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering, the anticipated size of the lead order, and the proposed timing of the Offering are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "will" or "believe" or variations of such words or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because FireFox can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from FireFox's expectations.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, FireFox disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, FireFox undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For further information: FireFox Gold Corp., Email: [email protected], Telephone: +1-778-244-8439

