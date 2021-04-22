FireFox Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement to $3.0 Million

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

VANCOUVER, BC, April 22, 2021 /CNW/ - FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV: FFOX) ("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, due to strong investor demand, it has increased its previously announced non-brokered private placement to 16,666,666 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.18 per Unit for gross proceeds of approximately $3.0 million (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), with each whole Warrant being exercisable to acquire one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.27 per Warrant Share for a term of two years following the closing of the Offering.

FireFox is also pleased to announce that Tin International AG, a subsidiary of the Duetsche Rohstoff Group, has increased their previously announced lead order up to 4,444,444 Units or $800,000. Upon closing of the Offering, Tin International AG is expected to own approximately 4.5% of the issued and outstanding shares of FireFox.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used for general working capital and exploration activities on FireFox's gold exploration properties in Finland. Prior to the Offering, FireFox has 81.8 million Common Shares outstanding, as well as 33.2 million warrants and 6.6. million options to acquire Common Shares outstanding.

The Offering is expected to close on or about April 27, 2021. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering shall be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation. For further details relating to the Offering please refer to the Company's news release dated April 8, 2021.

About FireFox Gold Corp.

FireFox Gold Corp is listed on the TSX Venture stock exchange under the ticker symbol FFOX. The Company has been exploring for gold in Finland since 2017 where it holds a project portfolio that includes over 80,000 hectares of prospective ground.

Finland is one of the top mining investment jurisdictions in the world as indicated by its multiple top-10 rankings in recent Fraser Institute Surveys of Mining Companies. Having a strong mining law and long mining tradition, Finland remains underexplored for gold. Recent exploration results in the country have highlighted its prospectivity, and FireFox is proud to have a Finland based CEO and technical team.

