FIREFIGHTERS WITHOUT BORDERS CANADA DONATES EQUIPMENT TO HARDHIT UKRAINE

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 22, 2023 /CNW/ -

Staff loading firefighting equipment. (CNW Group/Two Small Men)

WHAT:

In light of the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, Two Small Men With Big Hearts Moving is once again stepping up to make a significant difference in aiding to deliver lifesaving firefighting equipment. The Canadian-based moving company has partnered with Fighterfighers Without Boarders Canada to deliver a substantial donation of newly-decommissioned firefighting gear and equipment to Vancouver-based Firefighters Without Borders Canada. This donation, sourced from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service and several other departments throughout Manitoba, will be picked up by Two Small Men with Big Hearts in Winnipeg, filling a 5-ton moving truck and transported to Vancouver, where it will be loaded into a shipping container destined for Ukraine.

For the third consecutive year, Two Small Men with Big Hearts Moving has donated the transport of the gear from Winnipeg and other rural Manitoba departments to Vancouver. Firefighters Without Borders Canada then distributes equipment to firefighters in countries facing challenges, ensuring they have access to safe gear, with last year's equipment going to the Philippines. While this gear may have reached its end-of-life by North American standards, it remains in excellent condition and is crucial for use in areas like Ukraine, which is currently facing a significant crisis.

Firefighters Without Borders Canada has previously completed over 150 shipments, weighing more than 18 million kilograms, benefitting firefighters and responders in numerous countries. The replacement value of donated gear and equipment over the past five years exceeds $20 million. Volunteers have also embarked on 19 overseas training missions, self-funding their trips to teach firefighters and other emergency responders in the countries they assist.

Addison Parfeniuk, CEO of Two Small Men with Big Hearts Moving, underscores the significance of their ongoing partnership with Firefighters Without Borders. He emphasized that while every previous delivery has made a meaningful impact with life-saving equipment, this year's initiative holds special significance. Many Ukrainian immigrants are employed by the moving company, creating a strong connection to Ukraine and a desire to support those in their home country.

Parfeniuk stated, "We take immense pride in our partnership with Firefighters Without Borders. While we've always recognized the life-saving nature of this equipment, the current wildfires in British Columbia have highlighted its critical importance more than ever. We are grateful for the opportunity to assist frontline workers, who are the true heroes."

Media will have ample opportunities for interviews and visuals as the gear is unloaded from the transport truck into the shipping containers.

WHERE:

Vancouver (Arrival of Equipment to Vancouver)

2992 Wesbrook Mall, Vancouver

Vancouver #10 Firehall on the UBC campus

WHEN:

Friday, August 25th from approximately 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. PDT

Vancouver #10 Firehall on the UBC campus - 2992 Wesbrook Mall, Vancouver

The moving truck is expected to arrive between 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. PDT, after which it will take about an hour to load the gear into the shipping container. Media are invited to arrive anytime during this window for interviews and visuals.

WHO:

Spokespeople available for interviews onsite in Vancouver include:

Bob Dubbert, President, Firefighters Without Borders Canada (and former Captain with Vancouver Fire Rescue)

Fire Rescue) Jeff Pawer, Vancouver Territory Manager, Two Small Men with Big Hearts Moving

Spokespeople available virtually:

Addison Parfeniuk, CEO, Two Small Men with Big Hearts Moving

SOURCE Two Small Men

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Addison Parfeniuk, CEO, [email protected], 780-975-4742