Fireball Equipment Achieves Record Performance, Rebrands as Innoflo Solutions to Signal Continued Growth

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Fireball Equipment Ltd., Canada's leading single-source provider of fuel and lube management systems, is excited to announce its new name: Innoflo Solutions Inc. (Innoflo). The rebranding reflects the company's commitment to growth, innovation, and raising the standards of excellence in fluid management. The name change is effective immediately.

"Our company has a proud history of evolution and progress, and this rebranding embodies the spirit of innovation and excellence that defines us," said Liam Murphy, CEO of Innoflo. "Innoflo represents our vision to empower customers with actionable insights, optimize operations, and foster growth for our employees and partners. As we expand our services, we are proud to meet the needs of businesses across Canada."

A Better Fluid Management Experience

With cutting-edge technology in fluid management, Innoflo helps clients minimize waste, optimize efficiency, and reduce emissions. For companies with significant fuel consumption, Innoflo's advanced systems deliver actionable data to cut costs and support carbon reduction goals.

The impact is already evident: Innoflo manages the flow of over 1 billion liters of fuel and lubrication annually for Canada's largest mining and heavy equipment operators, leveraging state-of-the-art technology and innovative system designs.

Innoflo's expanded focus ensures it can serve industries and businesses nationwide, supporting clients in diverse sectors and locations.

"We are committed to delivering our world-class fluid management solutions wherever our clients operate," added Murphy. "Our reach and capabilities continue to grow to support the success of businesses across the country."

What This Means for Customers and Partners

The legal name change does not affect the company's ownership structure, credit, or operating procedures. Customers and partners will experience no interruptions to services, products, or solutions. Innoflo will continue to provide the same trusted fluid management system design, engineering, installation, and service that clients rely on.

About Innoflo

Founded in 1993, Innoflo has grown from a one-man operation into a thriving organization with over 100 employees. Serving Canada's largest mining operations, automotive and heavy equipment dealers, repair shops, and fleet maintenance facilities, Innoflo is the single-source solution for fuel and lube management systems of any scale or complexity.

With its renewed vision, Innoflo is committed to ensuring clients in every region of Canada receive unparalleled service and support.

To learn more about the rebranding and the Innoflo vision, please visit Innoflo - Our Brand.

Download Media Kit

SOURCE Innoflo Solutions Inc.

Media Contact: Jarrett Belliveau, Director, Marketing and Aftermarket Solutions, Innoflo Solutions Inc., Phone: 1 (780) 902-2630, Email: [email protected]