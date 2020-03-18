Fire & Flower to Service Customers in Ontario Exclusively Through Click-and-Collect Service, Selected Store Closures in Response to COVID-19

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES/

EDMONTON, March 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. ("FFHC") (TSX: FAF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Fire & Flower Inc. ("Fire & Flower" or the "Company"), today announced Fire & Flower customers in Ottawa and Kingston, Ontario will be served exclusively through the Spark Perks™ Fastlane™ "click-and-collect" service that enables customers to order products online for fast pickup and payment in store.

Customers at Fire & Flower Ontario locations will only be permitted into retail stores to pay for and pickup orders reserved through the Fastlane service. By changing to this service model, Fire & Flower will help ensure the health and safety of its employees and customers, while continuing to provide cannabis products to consumers in Ontario.

In addition, Fire & Flower's leadership team has made the difficult decision to close the following cannabis retail store locations until at least March 29, 2020, effective immediately.

Calgary – Stanley Park: 120, 3916 Macleod Trail SE

Calgary – Myriad: 1114, 1108 4th Street SW

Edmonton – Ellwood Corner: 252 – 91 Street SW

Edmonton – Westmount: 12225 – 107 Avenue NW

Lethbridge – Upper East Side: 2 – 1276 3 Avenue South

Edmonton – Merchant's Row: 3727 99 Street NW

St. Albert – Shoppes at Giroux: 120 – 4 Versailles Avenue

"We have a responsibility to our employees, customers and the communities in which we operate to limit social interactions by temporarily modifying our business model and selectively closing stores in response to this unprecedented public health challenge," shared Trevor Fencott, Chief Executive Officer of Fire & Flower. "We have rapidly commissioned a Pandemic Response Team within Fire & Flower with the focus of keeping our people safe and healthy while ensuring the continuity and sustainability of our business."

Store hours and operations for all Fire & Flower locations will continue to be updated at http://www.fireandflower.com/locations/.

The Spark Perks Fastlane "click-and-collect" service is a key feature of the Hifyre™ digital retail platform and has more than 75,000 members across Canada.

We encourage all customers to order through the Fastlane "click-and-collect" service during this time on the Company's website at http://www.fireandflower.com/.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower is a leading purpose-built, independent adult-use cannabis retailer poised to capture significant Canadian market share. The Company guides consumers through the complex world of cannabis through education-focused, best-in-class retailing while the HifyreTM digital platform and SparkTM program connect cannabis consumers with the latest cannabis products, and deliver cutting edge insights into evolving consumer behaviours. The Company's leadership team combines extensive experience in the cannabis industry with strong capabilities in retail operations.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. owns all issued and outstanding shares in Fire & Flower Inc., a licensed cannabis retailer that owns or has interest in cannabis retail store licences in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario and the Yukon territory.

Through its strategic investment with Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.A, ATD.B), the Company has set its sights on the global expansion as new cannabis markets emerge.

