Fire & Flower's Chief Executive Officer Elected to the Canadian Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors

EDMONTON, Sept. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. ("FFHC") and its wholly-owned subsidiary Fire & Flower Inc. (collectively with FFHC, "Fire & Flower" or the "Company") (TSX: FAF), today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Trevor Fencott has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce (the "Chamber").

As the "Voice of Canadian Business", the Canadian Chamber of Commerce is Canada's largest and most recognized business association in the country, which speaks with one unified voice on behalf of nearly a quarter million businesses. Since 1925, the Chamber has connected businesses of all sizes, from all sectors and from all regions of the country to advocate for public policies that will foster a strong, competitive economic environment that benefits businesses, communities and families across Canada. Most recently, the Chamber formed a National Cannabis Working Group to provide balanced policy recommendations supporting Canada's emerging cannabis sector.

"The Canadian Chamber of Commerce is very pleased to welcome Mr. Fencott to the Board of Directors. Mr. Fencott is a pioneering voice of the legal cannabis industry in Canada and Fire & Flower is regarded as a leader in this emerging market," shared Perrin Beatty, PC, OC, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

"It is an honour to represent the Canadian cannabis industry on the board of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce alongside some of Canada's most recognized and respected companies. The progressive outlook demonstrated by the Chamber in forming a National Cannabis Working Group is to be commended and Fire & Flower is proud to be co-chairing the initiative. Working with the Chamber creates the unique opportunity for the cannabis sector to access the nationwide Chamber network and put forward non-partisan, balanced policy recommendations that will allow the industry to move to the next level of its national and international development," shared Trevor Fencott, Chief Executive Officer of Fire & Flower.

Further details on the Canadian Chamber of Commerce policy work as it relates to the emerging cannabis industry will be published on the organization's website at www.chamber.ca.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower is a leading purpose-built, independent adult-use cannabis retailer poised to capture significant Canadian market share. The Company guides consumers through the complex world of cannabis through education-focused, best-in-class retailing while the HifyreTM digital platform connects consumers with cannabis products. The Company's leadership team combines extensive experience in the cannabis industry with strong capabilities in retail operations.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. owns all issued and outstanding shares in Fire & Flower Inc., a licensed cannabis retailer that owns or has interests in cannabis retail store licences in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario and the Yukon territory.

Through the strategic investment of Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.A, ATD.B), the Company has set its sights on the global expansion as new cannabis markets emerge.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management of FFHC at the date the statements are made based on information then available to FFHC. Various factors and assumptions are applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to and involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of FFHC, which may cause FFHC's actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements will prove to be correct.

FFHC assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

