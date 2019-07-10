Fire & Flower Receives 23rd Cannabis Retail Store Licence

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES./

EDMONTON, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. and its wholly-owned subsidiary Fire & Flower Inc. (collectively, "Fire & Flower" or the "Company") (TSXV: FAF), today announced that it has received an additional licence to operate a cannabis retail store in Westlock, Alberta from the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Comission (the "AGLC").

Once opened, this store will be the 23rd Fire & Flower branded, licensed cannabis store and will be located at 10111 – 104 Avenue, Westlock, Alberta.

Fire & Flower recently announced its near-term rollout schedule. The receipt of the 23rd licence for a cannabis retail store demonstrates Fire & Flower's commitment to its continued path to rapidly opening cannabis retail stores across Canada.

"The Westlock Fire & Flower location was built out, in advance, in anticipation of the issuance of additional licences by the AGLC. We are seeing cannabis retail store licences being issued at an even more rapid rate than we had initially anticipated once the moratorium on licences had been lifted earlier this year," shared Trevor Fencott, Fire & Flower's Chief Executive Officer. "The recent completion of our $27,000,000 financing positions Fire & Flower to be able to respond to continued growth opportunities in cannabis retail."

Fire & Flower will announce the opening date and time of the Westlock store at its earliest opportunity on its website at www.fireandflower.com/locations/.

The Company continues to focus on opening stores in other Canadian provinces where private retail is permitted in addition to its roll out plan in Alberta.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower is a leading purpose-built, independent adult-use cannabis retailer poised to capture significant Canadian market share. The Company guides consumers through the complex world of cannabis through education-focused, best-in-class retailing while the Hifyre digital platform connects consumers with cannabis products. The Company's leadership team combines extensive experience in the cannabis industry with strong capabilities in retail operations.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. owns all issued and outstanding shares in Fire & Flower Inc., a licensed cannabis retailer in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan and is a consultant and licensor to Fire & Flower-branded retail locations in the province of Ontario.

