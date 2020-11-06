Fire & Flower Clarifies Forward-Looking Information

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES/

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSX: FAF) (OTCQX: FFLWF) ("FFHC" or the "Company") wishes to provide additional information in respect of the events and circumstances that led to the withdrawal of certain forward-looking information contained in the Company's prior disclosure. Prior to the Company's filing of its management discussion and analysis for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended August 1, 2020 (the "Q2 MD&A"), the Company's public disclosure included forward-looking information that the Company projected it would have 78 operating stores by the end of its fiscal 2020 year and be cash flow positive by the second half of its fiscal 2020 year (the "FLI").

In the Q2 MD&A, the Company disclosed that its projected store count would be less than the number previously included in the FLI and that it does not intend to provide future forward-looking information with respect to its anticipated number of operating stores. In withdrawing the FLI, the Company considered a number of events and circumstances, including the following:

Construction on certain of the Company's anticipated Ontario stores commenced in February 2020 with expected completion in April 2020 . As a result of COVID-19 related construction delays, construction of the first stores were not completed until May and June 2020 . Additionally, commencing in June 2020 , the Company received revised licensing timelines from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario that indicated that the licensing of certain stores would be delayed beyond the Company's original forecast.





As the Company's cash flow is impacted by the number of operating retail stores, the delays to the opening of additional retail cannabis stores motivated the Company to withdraw the FLI with respect to timing of when the Company anticipates being cash flow positive.

Upon completion of the Company's previously announced proposed acquisition of Friendly Stranger Holdings Corp., the Company is expected to have 66 licensed cannabis retail stores operating across Canada and an additional 9 stores formally admitted to the queue for licensing in Ontario. The Company is targeting further growth of licensed cannabis stores through additional pending applications for retail store licences in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia.

This press release is being issued at the request of the Ontario Securities Commission and in connection with a continuous disclosure review of the Company.

