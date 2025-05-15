Fintica AI and Mima Wallet Announce Strategic Partnership and Launch Joint Venture, Fintica Crypto Ltd

HONG KONG, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Fintica AI Ltd, a pioneer in next-generation artificial intelligence technologies for capital markets, and Mima Wallet, a Hong Kong-based firm specializing in secure crypto wallet infrastructure with a strategic focus on Mainland China and the Greater China region, today announced a strategic partnership and the launch of their joint venture: Fintica Crypto Ltd.

This collaboration marks a pivotal milestone in both companies' efforts to accelerate innovation across digital asset markets. Fintica Crypto Ltd will combine Fintica AI's proprietary unsupervised AI platform with Mima Wallet's cutting-edge security solutions to develop next-generation crypto trading products tailored to the evolving needs of the Greater China region.

The joint venture aims to serve as a launchpad for AI-driven trading and security solutions—bringing together Fintica AI's advanced analytics and Mima Wallet's quantum-resistant infrastructure to address growing demand for secure, intelligent, and accessible crypto investment tools.

Julien Gall, CEO of Mima Wallet, commented:

"We are excited to collaborate with Fintica AI and its world-class AI technology team. Fintica's academic depth and R&D expertise in quantitative modeling, combined with Mima's proven high-security infrastructure, creates a powerful foundation for delivering transformative innovation in digital asset protection and trading."

He added: "At Mima Wallet, our mission is to maximize simplification and deliver an intuitive, user-friendly experience. With an ageing population and the next wave of crypto users expected to be 40 and above, accessibility is critical. Our AI-powered prompts will guide users through secure transactions, making crypto easy and intuitive for everyone."

Thomas Zeeb, Chairman of Fintica AI Advisory board, stated:

"Our partnership with Mima Wallet is a strategic leap forward in realizing our vision to redefine financial markets through advanced AI. Together, we will explore the vast potential of Hong Kong and Greater China's financial ecosystems and deliver impactful, AI-powered solutions for the crypto economy."

About Fintica AI Ltd

Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Fintica AI delivers advanced AI-powered solutions for global capital markets. Its flagship platform, Spectrum MRI, provides predictive analytics and real-time risk management across equities, fixed income, commodities, and digital assets.

About Mima Wallet

Mima Wallet is a Hong Kong-based security infrastructure firm focused on the crypto market. Its core innovation, the "Double Face" neurometric and biometric authentication technology, is a certified quantum-resistant system that ensures privacy and universal device compatibility—enabling secure crypto access for all, regardless of device sophistication.

