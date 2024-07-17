Fintechs Canada Welcomes Industry Leaders to Board of Directors, Signals Renewed Focus Ahead of Election Year

OTTAWA, ON, July 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Fintechs Canada today announced the appointment of seven industry leaders to its Board of Directors. The new board members bring a wealth of experience and expertise from across the fintech sector, positioning Fintechs Canada for continued success and innovation.

The Board of Directors for 2024-2025 comprises:

Anne Butler , Chief Legal Officer at Peoples Group

, Chief Legal Officer at Peoples Group Jessica Oliver , Head of Government and Regulatory Relations at Wealthsimple

, Head of Government and Regulatory Relations at Wealthsimple Ben Harrison , Partner, Head of Partnerships and Policy at Sagard

, Partner, Head of Partnerships and Policy at Laurence Cooke , Founder and CEO of nanopay

, Founder and CEO of nanopay Dominique Samson , Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Flinks

, Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Flinks Peter Aceto , Chief Banking Officer of Koho

, Chief Banking Officer of Koho Andrew Graham , Co-Founder and CEO of Borrowell

Graham has assumed the role of Chair of the Board. Fintechs Canada extends gratitude to the outgoing Chair, Cooke, for his leadership.

"This is a critical time for the fintech industry in Canada," said Graham. "Payments modernization and open banking are both important policy areas where Canada has traditionally lagged behind. There is now significant movement in both, and Fintechs Canada has played a key role. I look forward to working with our new board to continue these efforts and make Canada more friendly towards financial technology."

Fintechs Canada's efforts have resulted in significant progress on Canada's fintech policy agenda, including legislative change to broaden access to payment systems, the introduction of a federal open banking framework, and renewed commitments to launch Payments Canada's real-time rail. With the federal election year approaching, Fintechs Canada is committed to collaborating with its members to develop a forward-looking fintech policy agenda that will drive continued innovation and growth in the sector.

Alex Vronces, Executive Director of Fintechs Canada, stated: "The appointment of our new board members marks a significant milestone for Fintechs Canada. Their expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we navigate the evolving landscape of financial technology and work towards our goal of making Canada a global leader in fintech."

All board appointments are effective immediately.

About Fintechs Canada

Established in May 2019 as a not-for-profit member association, Fintechs Canada serves as the collective voice for fintechs in Canada. Our membership includes market-leading Canadian fintechs, fintech-friendly financial institutions, the technology companies powering Canada's credit union sector, and global fintech companies, among others. For more information on how Fintechs Canada is shaping the future of fintech in Canada, visit our website and LinkedIn page.

