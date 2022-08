FinTech Platform Loanz.com Processes over 50,000 applications per month from Canadians looking for a Personal Loan

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Loanz.com, one of Canadas largest Personal Loan platforms, today announced its updated application volume results. Loanz is seeing over 50,000 applications per month from individuals in Canada looking for a personal loan. This volume is unprecedented in Canada for many of Canada's largest lenders, however Loanz.com has managed to attract this type of volume and sees no slowdown in sight. "We knew when we launched the platform that there was a need for a central brand to service all Canadians looking for a personal loan," says Paul Hadzoglou, President of Loanz Canada Inc. "We believe we are well on our way to establishing ourselves as a household, one stop brand for every Canadian and their lending and personal loan needs," says Paul.

The platform is currently available in Canada, and consumers can apply directly through Loanz and get an instant approval and funded within 24 hours. Loanz offers personal loans as low as $300 and as high as $15,000 on a 1-year to 5-year term basis.

Millions of Canadians take out personal loans every month for a variety of reasons. From planning a vacation, to personal events such as weddings, or to just consolidate their debt or perform a home renovation, a personal loan is the best choice for many individuals.



The Loanz brand continues to gain strong traction in the marketplace, and is also affiliated with industry leader CarsFast in Canada for Auto Finance Loans. This continued growth sets Loanz on a path to become dominant in the Personal Loan Space in Canada. "We are aiming to have the highest approval rates, and in turn be the largest FinTech personal lending platform in Canada," says Paul.



The Loanz platform is free to use for consumers Nationwide, and anyone can apply for a loan at no cost to themselves. The parent company of Loanz, Consumer Genius Inc., also operates in the United States and Australia, providing similar services to residents in those countries. Consumer Genius was recently named Canada's 15th fastest growing company by Report on Business TV and the Globe and Mail, and Canada's 4th fastest growing technology company by Maclean's Magazine and the Canadian Business Journal.

As a digital provider, Loanz is also helping applicants maintain social distancing. Consumers will be able to use Loanz contact-free service to apply for loans without leaving the comfort and safety of their homes, allowing consumers to obtain what they need, without having to step foot in a bank, office building, storefront, loan shop or similar. All products and services that you apply for through Loanz will be processed digitally.

