Fintech Cadence announces 2 year collaboration with TD Ready Commitment

This collaboration will allow Fintech Cadence to expand its latest flagship program - the Fintech Hub - across Canada.

MONTREAL, Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Non-profit fintech development organization Fintech Cadence has received a $200,000 grant for the next two years from TD Bank Group to expand the Fintech Hub across Canada, one of their latest flagship initiatives. From bold ideas to thriving startups, the Fintech Hub provides a centralized base for ambitious Canadian fintech leaders to build, grow and scale their solutions through free access to the following services: coaching hours, peer-to-peer connections, discounted software and service providers, business workshops, content related events and access to a wider fintech network of leaders.

Founded in 2017, Fintech Cadence's mission is to advance the financial system to serve all Canadians for the better. They foster innovation in the Canadian fintech sector through education, supporting early-stage founders and collaborating with financial institutions, corporates, regulators, universities and other key players to identify and help solve emergent industry challenges.

The Fintech Hub, a fully virtual no-fee no-equity program and a newly added flagship program to Fintech Cadence's roster of initiatives, is dedicated to founders in their early stages of validation, discovery and also welcomes startups up to pre-Series A that are using technology to build a more accessible, dynamic and diverse financial products and services landscape for Canadians. Founders are able to choose which opportunities fit their objectives - whether it be validation, product market fit, compliance, raising funds and more - and have access to one-on-one support from the Hub Lead to help them align their involvement with their growth goals. It covers a wide variety of themes and is open year-round. Applications for the rolling admission program are open.

"We're proud to work with Fintech Cadence and support their latest initiative, the Fintech Hub" said Uma Venkataramaiah, Senior Manager, Philanthropy – Canada at TD Bank Group. "We believe that entrepreneurship helps play a role in preparing Canadians for the jobs of tomorrow, while creating a pathway toward achieving financial security. Through the TD Ready Commitment, the Bank's corporate citizenship platform, our aim is to help create business and networking opportunities and increase access to support for entrepreneurs."

Through this collaboration, Fintech Cadence will be able to expand and continue to address the imbalance of support that Canadian fintech entrepreneurs have been receiving, with the goal to strengthen an accessible and inclusive program that can support more than 125 fintechs a year from coast to coast.

"We're thrilled to partner and receive the support through the TD Ready Commitment", says Fintech Cadence Executive Director, Layial El-Hadi. "It is an incredible milestone for our organization and further solidifies that together through collaboration with industry, we can strengthen the fintech startup ecosystem across Canada. The Fintech Hub allows us to support talented and passionate early-stage founders on a rolling basis and help them achieve their next growth milestones. This focus also aligns wonderfully with TD's objectives and role in the greater Canadian landscape. We can't wait to see more aspiring entrepreneurs and support their fintech journeys to ultimately make the lives of Canadians and Canadian businesses easier."

Along with support through the TD Ready Commitment, the Fintech Hub is also proud to be supported by the Canadian Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED) both as Founding Partners, as well as Meridian and the Autorité des marchés financiers as Program Partners, Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP as Legal Service Partner and Payments Canada as Payments Partner.

