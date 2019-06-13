Finning brings first Caterpillar Operator Challenge to Canada

"Finning is excited about taking part in this global competition that will challenge our Canadian operators to find out if they have what it takes to take on the best in the world and bring home the title of world's best operator," says Darren Riley, VP Corporate Accounts, Finning Canada. "We are looking forward to seeing how our Canadian operators stack up."

Finning is hosting four events in June in Saskatoon, Kamloops, Surrey and Edmonton. The operators will be put to the test in four challenges in a Cat micro excavator, compact track loader, mini excavator and wheel loader that will test the operator's skills and dexterity. Each challenge is scored based on speed, accuracy and operating best practice. The operator who achieves the best overall score will be crowned champion.

The top three champions from our four Canadian events win an all-expenses paid trip to compete at the Regional Caterpillar Operator Challenge in Clayton, North Carolina, USA on October 21-23, 2019 for a chance to compete at the Global Cat Operator Challenge in 2020 at ConExpo in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Media are invited to attend the event Saturday, June 15 at the Finning branch - 1764 Douglas Road in Kamloops. The operator challenge takes place from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. with the awards ceremony to follow.

Visit our website for information on the operator challenge: https://www.finning.com/en_CA/campaigns/operator-challenge.html

About Finning Canada

Finning Canada is a division of Finning International Inc., the world's largest Cat® equipment dealer. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Finning Canada sells, rents and provides customer support services for Cat equipment and engines in British Columbia, Yukon, Alberta, Saskatchewan, the Northwest Territories and a portion of Nunavut. They serve a diverse range of industrial markets, including mining, forestry, construction, pipeline/oil field construction, agriculture, government sector, marine, transportation, fisheries, and the commercial transport industry. www.finning.com

