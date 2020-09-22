Finlay Minerals to Commence Silver Hope Drill and Exploration Program

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Finlay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: FYL) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration plan update for its 100% owned Silver Hope Property.

Silver Hope Property 2020 Drill Program:

A five-hole 900m drill program will take place along the NNE trending Main Horizon - a geophysical / geochemical feature that is host to three mineral occurrences. This program is a follow-up to drill hole SH14-02 at the Gaul Zone, the southernmost mineral occurrence, which intersected 10.25m grading 319g/t silver, 0.88% copper and 0.19g/t gold starting at 89.0m. (Reference: NR01-15 news release dated February 26, 2016.)

Drilling will target the up-dip and north-south projections of this high-grade mineralization. The program will start in early October with assay results expected by the end of November.

Silver Hope Property 2020 Exploration Plan:

With the compilation of the historic Silver Hope data, and the recently completed detailed airborne magnetic survey, a 4km NNE trending feature that parallels the Company's Main Horizon and Newmont Corporation's Equity Silver Southern Tail – Main deposits has been identified. (Click HERE to view the detailed airborne magnetic survey with targets).

Exploration of this large new target will consist of a 700-sample soil survey, geological reconnaissance and rock sampling. The Company's exploration model for this area is Equity Silver-type intrusive related, mesothermal silver-copper-gold mineralization.

The former Equity Silver Mine produced, between 1980-1994 from open pit and underground mining, 33.8 million tonnes grading 64.9g/t silver, 0.4% copper and 0.46g/t gold, containing 71.38 million ounces silver, 508,037 ounces gold, and 185.4 million pounds copper.

(Reference: http://minfile.gov.bc.ca/Summary.aspx?minfilno=093L++001).

The safety of all persons is paramount, and the Company will continue to follow the Province of British Columbia's guidelines and timelines regarding COVID-19 to provide a safe working environment for all.

About Finlay Minerals Ltd.

Finlay is a TSX Venture Exchange company focused on exploration for base and precious metal deposits in northern British Columbia. The Company's properties are:

Property which includes porphyry copper-molybdenum mineralization discovered in 2010, along with three silver-copper mineralized zones, in a contiguous trend with the mined-out deposits of the former Equity Silver Mine (71 million oz. silver, 185 million lbs. copper and 508,000 oz. gold. The Silver Hope Property surrounds the former Equity Silver Mine; the ATTY Property which is contiguous to the north side of the Kemess East deposit and adjacent to the Kemess Underground deposit of Centerra Gold Inc., and





Property which is contiguous to the north side of the Kemess East deposit and adjacent to the Kemess Underground deposit of Centerra Gold Inc., and the PIL Property, which is adjacent to Sable Resource's Baker Mine, has nine known mineralized zones including the recently discovered and expanded Pillar East gold-silver structural system. The Company is focused on the discovery of copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry systems on the PIL Property.

Qualified Person:

Warner Gruenwald, P. Geo. and Vice President, Exploration for Finlay Minerals and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the technical content of this news release.

Finlay Minerals Ltd. trades under the symbol "FYL" on the TSX Venture Exchange. For further information and details please visit the Company's website at www.finlayminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

