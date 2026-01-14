Finlay Mineral's ATTY 2025 Exploration Program Delivers Expanded and Multiple New Targets

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Finlay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") announces that the 2025 ATTY exploration program expanded known targets and identified further new copper ("Cu") and gold ("Au") porphyry targets. The ATTY Project, is strategically centered within a major porphyry corridor in the Toodoggone district and is under an Earn-In Agreement with Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. ("Freeport ") (1). Refer to Figure 1 – ATTY Porphyry Corridor within the Toodoggone District.

Highlights from the 2025 ATTY Exploration Program include:

Expanding the Wrich Cu-Au porphyry target to a 1,200 meter x 1,200 meter area.

Discovering the new Wrich Hill Au target.

Discovering the new Pyramid West and Pyramid East Cu-Au porphyry targets.

Further extending the Valley chargeability target by 500 meters ("m") to the southeast.

Adding geological and geophysical definition to the porphyry corridor targets within the ATTY Property.

Ilona B. Lindsay, Finlay's President & CEO states:

"We are very pleased with the results of our 2025 ATTY program and are moving forward with planning for 2026. The expansion of our known targets, along with the discovery of multiple new targets has reinforced ATTY's significant position between Freeport-AMARC's Joy Property with its AuRORA discovery and Centerra Gold's expanding Kemess Project. Through a systematic exploration approach, supported by Freeport's funding, Finlay is effectively demonstrating the substantial value of its property portfolio."

Refer to Figure 2 – ATTY's Expanded and New Targets.

Refer to Figure 3 – ATTY's Targets underlain by Airborne Magnetics.

Detailed Overview of 2025 Exploration Program Targets

Northwestern Porphyry Trend and Target Areas -

The 2025 exploration program expanded on previous work outlining an 8.5-kilometer northwestern porphyry trend, which includes the Wrich, Pyramid, and KEM/Attycelley targets. Similar mineralized trends are found at nearby AuRORA, PIL South, and Kemess projects. Soil sampling, geological mapping, geophysics, and historical data have established targets at the ATTY, all of which show strong exploration potential (Figure 1).

Wrich Cu-Au Porphyry Target -

The Wrich Cu-Au porphyry target has strong soil anomalies in copper, gold, silver, molybdenum, selenium & tellurium, a high IP chargeability, and is closely linked to Takla Group volcanic rocks which are favourable for Cu-Au porphyries like the Kemess deposits. 2022 drilling at SWT confirmed anomalous gold and copper zones near a porphyry system; notably, hole JP22028 intersected 78 meters at 0.09% CuEq (0.02% Cu, 0.11 g/t Au, 0.04 g/t Ag). (2) (Figures 2 and 3).

Wrich Hill Target -

The Wrich Hill target is a newly identified geochemical anomaly (1,200 m x 600 m) with elevated gold, bismuth, lead, tellurium, and zinc in soil samples. Linked to a magnetic low, it may indicate a low and high sulphidation environment noted to be related to porphyry targets. North of Wrich Hill, drilling on the JOY Property in 2022 found Au-Ag-Cu mineralization, including 108 meters at 0.03% Cu, 0.23 g/t Au, and 6.4 g/t Ag in hole JP22044(2), within advanced argillic alteration zones.

Pyramid Cu-Au Porphyry Target -

The Pyramid copper-gold porphyry target consists of two areas:

Pyramid West: Contains a 200 m x 200 m copper-gold-molybdenum-tellurium soil anomaly open to the north, with a single IP line showing a 500 m chargeability high, cut off by a southern fault ( Figure 2 ). The anomaly extends east with a weaker response. The area is mainly underlain by Toodoggone Hazelton formations, similar to AuRORA and Kemess East.





Contains a 200 m x 200 m copper-gold-molybdenum-tellurium soil anomaly open to the north, with a single IP line showing a 500 m chargeability high, cut off by a southern fault ( ). The anomaly extends east with a weaker response. The area is mainly underlain by Toodoggone Hazelton formations, similar to AuRORA and Kemess East. Pyramid East: Features a continuous IP chargeability high potentially linked to the Wrich target, trending southeast toward an 800 m x 850 m copper-gold geochemical anomaly and a circular magnetic feature. This anomaly lies just south of the Awesome epithermal gold showing, in propylitic-altered Takla Volcanic rocks.

Valley Target -

The 2025 program expanded an already significant IP chargeability anomaly by 500 meters to the southeast, bringing it to 1.5 km width and 1.8 km length. Earlier drilling conducted in 2019 (3) revealed anomalous copper in propylitic and phyllic-altered Takla Group rocks, suggesting potential proximity to a porphyry system.

KEM and Attycelley Targets -

Geological mapping at the KEM copper-gold porphyry target has improved its prospects for discovery. Recent quartz vein samples near the KEM mineral yielded up to 0.685% copper, 0.135 g/t gold, and 99.2 g/t silver. The KEM area spans 1,000 m x 2,200 m with high chargeability, forming part of a larger 3,000 m x 3,000 m copper-gold-silver geochemical anomaly that also includes the Attycelley target. Both sites exhibit IP and geological traits similar to the Kemess North Trend, which hosts significant deposits. Previous drilling at KEM was limited by inadequate depth and post-mineral intrusions.

The 2025 Exploration Program completed on the ATTY consisted of:

543 line-km of airborne magnetics

152 rock samples collected

647 soil and talus samples collected

14 line-km of IP

Both the ATTY and PIL exploration programs are fully funded through Earn-In Agreements with Freeport. Under these agreements, Freeport can earn up to an 80% interest in each property by funding a total of $35 million in exploration expenditures and making cash payments of $4.1 million over a six-year period, Finlay will serve as the operator for both projects and will earn an operator's fee. (1)

References:

Finlay news releases NR 03-25 dated April 17, 2025 entitled: "Finlay Minerals Enters into Earn-In Agreements with Freeport for its PIL & ATTY Properties" and NR 05-25 dated May 2, 2025 and entitled: "Finlay Minerals Receives TSX Venture Exchange Approval for PIL Earn-In Agreement."



Amarc Resources Ltd. news release dated March 2, 2023 entitled: "Amarc JOY District Drilling Significantly Expands PINE Cu-Au Deposit and Makes Important New Discovery at Canyon."



2019 Valley Target Drilling: apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris/Report/39173.pdf/

Qualified Person:

Wade Barnes, P. Geo. and Vice President, Exploration for Finlay Minerals and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the technical content of this news release.

Quality Control/Quality Assurance Program:

Soil samples were sent to the ALS Canada Ltd. ("ALS"), North Vancouver, Canada facility for preparation and analysis. At ALS, soil samples were dried at 60°C and sieved to -180 μm (-80 mesh). The -80 mesh fraction for all samples were analyzed for Au at ALS by fire assay fusion of a 30 g sub-sample with an ICP-AES finish. Samples were further analyzed for 48 elements using four-acid super trace analysis (ME-MS61).

Rock samples were crushed to 70% passing <2 mm size, mechanically split (riffle split) with a representative sample being pulverized to 85% passing <75 μm. Samples were then analyzed for Au at ALS by fire assay fusion of a 30 g sub-sample with an ICP-AES finish. Samples were further analyzed for 48 elements using four-acid super trace analysis (ME-MS61). ALS is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited.

As part of a comprehensive Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") program, Finlay control samples were inserted in each soil sample analytical batch at the rate of one standard and/or blank in 25 regular samples. The control sample results were then checked to ensure proper QA/QC.

About Finlay Minerals Ltd.

Finlay is a TSXV company focused on exploration for base and precious metal deposits through the advancement of its ATTY, PIL, JJB, SAY and Silver Hope Properties; these properties host copper-gold porphyry and gold-silver epithermal targets within different porphyry districts of northern and central BC. Each property is located in areas with recent development and porphyry discoveries having the advantage of hosting the potential for new discoveries.

Finlay trades under the symbol "FYL" on the TSXV and under the symbol "FYMNF" on the OTCQB. For further information and details, please visit the Company's website at www.finlayminerals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Robert F. Brown,

Executive Chairman of the Board

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding, among others, the exploration plans for the ATTY Property. Although Finlay believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions including, among other things, assumptions regarding general business and economic conditions, the timing and receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, the ability of Finlay and other parties to satisfy stock exchange and other regulatory requirements in a timely manner, the availability of financing for Finlay's proposed transactions and programs on reasonable terms, and the ability of third-party service providers to deliver services in a timely manner. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Finlay does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Finlay Minerals Ltd.

For further information, contact: Finlay Minerals Ltd., Ilona Lindsay, President, CEO & Director, Tel: 604-684-3099, [email protected]