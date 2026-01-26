Finlay Minerals samples 15.3% Copper and 532 g/t Silver on its 100% owned SAY Project

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Finlay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the 2025 SAY exploration program successfully identified new, large-scale targets with continued high-grade copper and silver signatures.

Highlights from the 2025 Exploration Program include:

Identifying a 1,700 meter ("m") x 2,600 m multi-element soil geochemical anomaly at the IFT Target .

. Identifying a 1,700 m x 1,000 m high-grade Copper ("Cu") and Silver ("Ag") mineralized footprint at the IFT Target, including a rock sample with 15.3% Cu and 532 g/t Ag.

Discovering the new Ozzy Zone with rock sampling of up to 2.04% Cu and 229 g/t Ag.

with rock sampling of up to Identifying 2 distinct multi-element anomalies at the new Ozzy Zone through biogeochemical sampling.

Ilona B. Lindsay, Finlay's President & CEO states:

"The 2025 exploration results on our SAY Property exceeded our expectations. Our 2025 work vectored to and identified new, large kilometer-sized anomalies with continued high-grade copper & silver values. While the SAY is an early-stage property of Finlay's, it is exhibiting some of the characteristics that one finds with significant discoveries. With $2.2 million of exploration funding in place for 2026, Finlay will advance the SAY with a considerably expanded exploration program."

The 2025 exploration program, focused on the IFT and Ozzy targets with the collection of 80 rock, 292 soil, and 273 tree bark samples, in conjunction with geological mapping, to follow up on the targets generated by the Airborne Magnetic survey conducted in June.(1) The Airborne Magnetic survey identified significant and multiple northeast-trending structures. These structures resemble those found in the Toodoggone District of British Columbia, which is recognized for its potential to host larger porphyry and epithermal deposits. Sampling was focused on a 2,500 m x 2,500 m circular magnetic anomaly at the IFT porphyry target and the intersection of kilometer-scale, northeast- and northwest- trending magnetic anomalies at the Ozzy target. The IFT is located 4.5 km west of the high-grade Cu + Ag AG and East Breccia Zones delineated in 2024. The AG Target was outlined as a 200 m x 200 m high-grade Cu + Ag mineralized zone; the East Breccia assayed 1.17% Cu and 103.5 g/t Ag across 21.7m length of continuous chip sampling. (2)

Refer to Figure 1 – SAY Property Targets and 2025 Surface Sample Locations underlain by Airborne Magnetics.

Refer to Figure 2 – IFT Target 2025 Copper in Rock Samples.

Refer to Figure 3 – IFT Target 2025 Silver in Rock Samples.

Situated in the underexplored Driftwood Corridor, the SAY Project is part of a 135-kilometer geological corridor of Stikine Terrane that includes American Eagle Gold's NAK project, as well as Boliden Mineral Canada and Amarc Resources' DUKE copper-molybdenum-silver-gold prospects.

IFT Target -

The assay results from soil sampling and mapping demonstrate IFT is a viable porphyry target. Soil sampling along the eastern portion of the IFT identified a 1,700 m x 2,600 m Cu + Ag + Arsenic ("As") + Bismuth ("Bi") + Molybdenum ("Mo") + Tellurium ("Te") geochemical anomaly synonymous with porphyry deposit environments. The soil geochemical anomaly occurs within the large circular magnetic anomaly encompassing the IFT showing in an area that is predominantly devoid of outcrop. Mapping and rock sampling outlined a Cu and Ag mineralized area of 1,700 m x 1,000 m. Mineralization occurs as massive sulphides and lenses disseminated in wall rock as well as fracture-fill and veins. Chalcopyrite and bornite are the dominant copper-bearing sulphides analogous to the SPUR target to the east. Mapping, geochemical studies and geophysical signatures display characteristics commonly associated with porphyry mineral systems. A total of 33 rock samples were assayed from the IFT target and highlights from the rock samples can be seen in Table 1 below:

Sample ID Easting NAD83/Zone 9 Northing NAD83/Zone 9 Cu % Ag g/t Au g/t J606725 627938 6211883 15.3 532 0.004 J606724 627938 6211883 9.37 324 0.004 J607467 627496 6211020 2.57 52.7 0.121 J606723 628216 6212131 1.81 50.1 0.002 J607466 627453 6211513 1.57 13.4 0.017 J606702 629305 6211653 1.39 79.1 0.009 J607465 627467 6211547 1.20 47.0 0.002 J607462 628975 6211353 1.13 39.8 0.008 J607464 627609 6211799 0.83 14.1 0.023 J606708 627359 6211830 0.67 28.4 0.003 J607461 629315 6211651 0.67 3.5 0.503

Ozzy Target -

The Ozzy target was identified this year from an intersection of a northeast-trending and a northwest-trending magnetic anomaly. There are prominent magnetic highs on either side of the northeast trending structure. Biogeochemical sampling was completed over the Ozzy target, successfully identifying targets beneath the till cover. Results from widely spaced biogeochemical sampling lines outlined a multi-element Ag + As + Cobalt + Cu + Mercury + Mo + Selenium + Zinc anomaly over these magnetic highs with results supported by surface soil and rock sampling to confirm the effectiveness of the biogeochemical sampling. To the east of the biogeochemical anomaly, an andesite float sample with calcite-bornite-malachite veining assayed 2.04% Cu and 229 g/t Ag (J606727).

The southern Ozzy area contained strong visual manganese alteration of sedimentary and volcanic rocks. Chlorite alteration is prevalent with patches of silica and sericite. Mineralization is dominated by pyrite with no magnetite present; veining is dominated by carbonate and quartz.

2026 Plans -

Planning for the 2026 exploration program is in progress. The Company plans to further refine the targets by completing a minimum of 25-line km of Induced Polarization geophysical surveys over the IFT and Ozzy targets with additional mapping, soil sampling, and biogeochemical programs over the IFT, Ozzy and Shel targets in preparation for drilling. Regional work will also be completed over potential new targets.

Qualified Person:

Wade Barnes, P. Geo. and Vice President, Exploration for Finlay Minerals and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the technical content of this news release.

Quality Control/Quality Assurance Program:

Soil samples were sent to the ALS Canada Ltd. ("ALS"), North Vancouver, Canada facility for preparation and analysis. At ALS, soil samples were dried at 60°C and sieved to -180 μm (-80 mesh). The -80 mesh fraction for all samples were analyzed for Au at ALS by fire assay fusion of a 30 g sub-sample with an ICP-AES finish. Samples were further analyzed for 48 elements using four-acid super trace analysis (ME-MS61).

Rock samples were selective in nature and ranged from mostly grab samples from outcrop and minor float samples. The rock samples were crushed to 70% passing <2 mm size, mechanically split (riffle split) with a representative sample being pulverized to 85% passing <75 μm. Samples were then analyzed for Au at ALS by fire assay fusion of a 30 g sub-sample with an ICP-AES finish. Samples were further analyzed for 48 elements using four-acid super trace analysis (ME-MS61). ALS is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited.

Biogeochemical samples were sent to ALS Canada's, North Vancouver facility for preparation and analysis. At ALS, the bark samples were dried at 60°C and 100 g of this dry plant material was milled using a Retsch Mill to 100% passing 1 mm and producing a homogeneous and representative pulp that could be sub-sampled for analysis. Samples were then analyzed using the ME-VEG41 protocol and aqua regia digestion to produce 53 elements

As part of a comprehensive Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") program, Finlay control samples were inserted in each soil sample analytical batch at the rate of one standard and/or blank in 25 regular samples. The control sample results were then checked to ensure proper QA/QC.

References:

About Finlay Minerals Ltd.

Finlay is a TSXV company focused on exploration for base and precious metal deposits through the advancement of its ATTY, PIL, JJB, SAY and Silver Hope Properties; these properties host copper-gold porphyry and gold-silver epithermal targets within different porphyry districts of northern and central BC. Each property is located in areas of recent development and porphyry discoveries with the advantage of hosting the potential for new discoveries.

Finlay trades under the symbol "FYL" on the TSXV and under the symbol "FYMNF" on the OTCQB. For further information and details, please visit the Company's website at www.finlayminerals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Robert F. Brown,

Executive Chairman of the Board

