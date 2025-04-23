Finlay Minerals stakes the JJB Property - within the Bear Lake Corridor of British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC, April 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Finlay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the staking of 9 mineral claims covering 15,453 hectares (approximately 154 km²) in the northern Bear Lake Corridor of British Columbia. The JJB Property is named in honour of Finlay's Founder, John J. Barakso, who was an early advocate for the potential of the Bear Creek Corridor.

Figure 1. New JJB Property location and expanded SAY Property boundary. (CNW Group/Finlay Minerals Ltd.)

The JJB Property is located within a highly prospective 135-kilometer-long belt in the Stikine Terrane, which hosts several significant copper (Cu) and silver (Ag) showings and prospects. Noteworthy nearby projects include Zimtu Capital Corp.'s Copperline Project and Doubleview Gold Corp.'s Red Spring Project. Additionally, porphyry projects along the Bear Lake trend include Imperial Metals' Cu-Mo Porphyry Bear Lake Project, American Eagle Gold's Cu-Au-Mo ± Ag NAK Project, Amarc Resources Ltd.'s DUKE Project, and HDI Quartz Mountain's Cu Porphyry Jake Project.

The JJB area has geology similar to that of the deposits found in the Bear Lake Corridor. Three main copper showings have been identified on the property: Squingula, Quin, and Pat. The Squingula and Quin showings are located near an Eocene intrusion on the west side, characterized by a coincident magnetic high. This magnetic high is surrounded by a low that corresponds with an iron oxide anomaly, potentially indicative of a porphyry target. Both the intrusion and the magnetic and iron oxide signatures are associated with a multi-element geochemical anomaly identified through limited sampling. Mineralization appears to be influenced by major northwest-trending structures and east-west cross structures, with known mineralization occurring at the intersections of these structures.

In 2025, exploration work at the JJB will focus on expanding the geochemical anomalies within the gossanous magnetic low surrounding the magnetic high. Priority will be given to an airborne magnetic survey, along with prospecting and soil sampling.

Details on the JJB Property can be found in the JJB Property Technical Presentation and in the Properties section of the Company website at www.finlayminerals.com.

Lying 4 km south of Finlay's new JJB Property, work continues on the SAY Property, which has recently been expanded with additional staking to the north and south. The SAY Property now totals 26,202 hectares. The SAY Property was acquired in 2024, and an inaugural field program focused on chip sampling and mapping along the 4.3-kilometer-long SPUR Trend. This led to the discovery of the AG Zone and confirmed the continuity of high-grade Cu-Ag mineralization in the East Breccia Zone.

The SPUR is a high-grade Cu-Ag structural vein and breccia target that extends for 4.3 km along the north-northwest Tsaytut Spur ridge *.

The SHEL target area is a Cu-Mo porphyry identified through historic mapping and drilling. SHEL mineralization is reported to be associated with veining and breccias within quartz-feldspar porphyry dikes and lies on the western margin of an unexplored 3 km x 2 km magnetic high *. Historical assays and airborne magnetic data indicate the potential for the expansion of known mineralization in these two target areas.

In 2025, exploration work at the SAY will aim to expand the mineralized footprint of the SPUR and SHEL targets through geological mapping, soil sampling, and an airborne magnetic survey.

Details on the SAY Property, can be found in the SAY Property Technical Presentation and in the Properties section of the Company website at www.finlayminerals.com.

* Refer to Finlay Minerals Ltd. News Release # 11-24 dated October 3, 2024 entitled: "Finlay Minerals has completed its Inaugural Field Program at the High-Grade Copper-Silver SAY Property" available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Wade Barnes, P. Geo. and Vice President, Exploration for Finlay Minerals and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the technical content of this news release.

About Finlay Minerals Ltd.

Finlay is a TSXV company focused on exploration for base and precious metal deposits with five 100%-owned and operated properties in northern British Columbia. In addition to the JJB & SAY Properties, the Company holds the:

PIL Property , which covers 13,374 ha in the heart of the Toodoggone region, has numerous porphyry Cu-Au ± Ag targets and associated epithermal Au-Ag mineralization. Exploration on the PIL Property is fully funded for 2025 with the signing of an Earn-In-Agreement with Freeport-McMoRan (Refer to news release FYL NR03-25 entitled: "Finlay Minerals Enters into Earn-In Agreements with Freeport for its PIL & ATTY Properties ". ) The PIL is neighboured by Amarc Resources and Freeport-McMoRan's joint venture JOY Project and TDG Gold Corporation's Shasta/Baker and Sofia Properties. The PIL Property is also 25 km northwest of Centerra Gold's past-producing Kemess South Mine and 15 km east of Thesis Gold's Lawyers Project.





covers 3,875 ha of sub-alpine terrain in the southern Toodoggone region. Exploration on the ATTY Property is also full-funded for 2025 with the signing of an Earn-In-Agreement with Freeport-McMoRan in April 2025.The Toodoggone is a northwest-trending belt of Triassic to Jurassic arc terranes that hosts numerous significant porphyry Cu-Au ± Ag and associated epithermal Au-Ag deposits. The ATTY Property is in between and contiguous to Centerra Gold's Kemess Project and the joint-venture JOY Project held by Amarc Resources and Freeport-McMoRan. The ATTY Property KEM target has similarities to the Kemess North Trend, which hosts the Kemess Underground and Kemess East deposits. Silver Hope Property covers 21,322 ha and surrounds the past-producing Equity Silver Mine in the prospective Skeena Arch region of central B.C. The Silver Hope contains the Main Trend which is a >2 km Cu-Ag-Au mineralized trend with mineralization starting at surface. West of the Main Trend is the West Cu-Mo Porphyry which is also mineralized starting from surface. The Property hosts a network of forestry roads and trails and has all-year access from Houston, BC .

Finlay trades under the symbol "FYL" on the TSXV and under the symbol "FYMNF" on the OTCQB. For further information and details, please visit the Company's website at www.finlayminerals.com

