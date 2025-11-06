Finlay Minerals completes the 2025 Exploration Programs on the PIL and ATTY Toodoggone Projects

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Finlay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the 2025 exploration programs at the PIL and ATTY Projects, located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia. The exploration activities at both the PIL and ATTY Projects included geological and alteration mapping, soil sampling, induced polarization (IP) surveys, and airborne magnetic surveys. The primary objective of these exploration programs was to develop drill targets for 2026 while also assessing other targets for subsequent fieldwork and geophysical surveys. Results are still being received and will be released once they have been compiled and integrated into the existing data sets.

Both programs were fully funded through Earn-In Agreements with Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. ("Freeport"). Under these agreements, Freeport can earn up to an 80% interest in each property by investing a total of $35 million in exploration expenditures and making cash payments of $4.1 million over six years, with Finlay acting as the operator for both projects and earning an operator's fee. (1)

PIL & ATTY 2025 Exploration Work Completed:

PIL 2025 Program : ATTY 2025 Program : • 1,533 line-kilometres ("km") of airborne magnetics • 543 line-km of airborne magnetics • 381 rock samples collected • 152 rock samples collected • 1,494 soil and talus samples collected • 647 soil and talus samples collected • 46 line-km of IP • 14 line-km of IP

The PIL project is located in the heart of the Toodoggone region and includes several porphyry copper-gold ("Cu-Au") targets, along with associated epithermal gold-silver ("Au-Ag") mineralization. To date, 18 porphyry Cu ± Mo ± Au and related low- and high-sulphidation epithermal Au-Ag occurrences have been identified on the PIL Property. The property is adjacent to Freeport and Amarc Resources' JOY Project, as well as TDG Gold Corporation's GSN (Shasta/Baker) and Sofia Properties. It is also situated approximately 25 km northwest of Centerra Gold's former Kemess South Mine and 15 km east of Thesis Gold's Lawyers-Ranch Project.

The ATTY property covers 3,875 hectares of sub-alpine terrain in the southern Toodoggone region, an area known for significant porphyry Cu-Au and epithermal Au-Ag deposits. It is located between Centerra Gold's Kemess Project and the JOY Project, held by Freeport and Amarc Resources. The KEM target on the ATTY Property resembles the Kemess North Trend, which is home to the Kemess Underground and Kemess East deposits. Exploration focused on the Wrich target, located near the copper geochemical anomaly at the SWT target on the JOY Property. This anomaly extends over 2 km and continues onto the ATTY for an additional 1.2 km to the southeast.

References: 1. Finlay news releases NR 03-25 dated April 17, 2025 entitled: "Finlay Minerals Enters into Earn-In Agreements with Freeport for its PIL & ATTY Properties" and NR 05-25 dated May 2, 2025 and entitled: "Finlay Minerals Receives TSX Venture Exchange Approval for PIL Earn-In Agreement."

Wade Barnes, P. Geo. and Vice President, Exploration for Finlay Minerals and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the technical content of this news release.

Finlay is a TSXV company focused on exploration for base and precious metal deposits through the advancement of its ATTY, PIL, JJB, SAY and Silver Hope Properties; these properties host Cu-Au porphyry and Au-Ag epithermal targets within different porphyry districts of northern and central BC. Each property is located in areas of recent development and porphyry discoveries with the advantage of hosting the potential for new discoveries.

Finlay trades under the symbol "FYL" on the TSXV and under the symbol "FYMNF" on the OTCQB. For further information and details, please visit the Company's website at www.finlayminerals.com

