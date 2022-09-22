Finlay Minerals reports trenching results including 32.4 g/t silver, 0.34 % copper, 1.07 % lead, 2.98 % zinc, and 0.04 g/t gold over 11 metres on the ATTY

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Finlay Minerals Ltd. ( TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from the 2022 exploration program conducted on its ATTY Property ("ATTY") which included trenching at the Attycelley Target, and mapping and rock sampling at the KEM Target

Highlights included Trench 2 on the Attycelley Target assaying 32.4 g/t silver ("Ag"), 0.34 % copper ("Cu"), 1.07 % lead ("Pb"), 2.98 % zinc ("Zn"), and 0.04 g/t gold ("Au") over 11 metres, ("m") including 1 metre grading 198 g/t Ag, 1.62 % Cu, 8.23 % Pb, 0.88 % Zn, and 0.18 g/t Au.

Robert F. Brown, President & CEO of Finlay Minerals states:

"The 2022 ATTY exploration advanced the KEM porphyry and Attycelley epithermal vein targets to drill-ready status. Favorable alteration, widespread mineralization and coincident geophysical anomalies at both these adjacent occurrences suggests the presence of a significant mineralizing system underlying the western portion of the ATTY Property. Finlay is pleased with the results and target sizes and will be planning further exploration for 2023."

Attycelley Target –

The Attycelley target is an east-northeast-trending, steeply south-dipping, low-sulphidation epithermal vein system along a similar trending fault/shear. The structure exhibits intense oxidation and clay alteration associated with meter-scale quartz-carbonate-galena-sphalerite-chalcopyrite-pyrite veins.

The Attycelley target is east-northeast of the KEM target. (Click HERE to view the Zn Soil and Rocks map for Attycelley and KEM.) Mapping and sampling have demonstrated mineralization over 500 m in length striking to the east and dipping steeply to the south. Based on past and 2022 geological mapping, the Attycelley target coincides with a structure mapped for 2,200 m along strike, with potential for mineralization along its entire length. The structure appears to extend west-southwest to the KEM target.

In 2022, mineralization along the shear zone was exposed and sampled in three (3) hand-dug trenches, the extents of which were limited by overburden cover; mineralization in all three trenches is open laterally.

Attycelley Trench Assay Results:

Trench ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) Trench 1 0 2 2 0.38 11.3 0.07 0.21 0.70 Trench 2 0 11 11 0.04 32.4 0.34 1.07 2.98 including 0 6 6 0.02 3.0 0.16 0.36 4.11 including 6 11 5 0.06 67.8 0.55 1.92 1.63 including 7 8 1 0.18 198.0 1.62 8.23 0.88 Trench 3 0 2 2 0.11 9.3 0.11 0.48 0.35

Trench 1 was sampled across 5 m, and the first two (0-2 m) samples were mineralized within sheared, chloritized, and oxidized volcanic rocks and averaged 11.3 g/t Ag, 0.07 % Cu, 0.21 % Pb, 0.70 % Zn, and 0.38 g/t Au. Mineralization in quartz-carbonate veins included malachite stains, blebby chalcopyrite, and pods of galena.

Trench 2 was the western and longest trench. The trench was 11 m long. Sampling was done on 1 m intervals and included 1 m (7-8 m) grading 198 g/t Ag, 1.62 % Cu, 8.23 % Pb, 0.88 % Zn, and 0.18 g/t Au, within 11 m grading 32.4 g/t Ag, 0.34 % Cu, 1.07 % Pb, 2.98 % Zn, and 0.04 g/t Au.

Trench 3 was sampled across 2 m of sheared, chloritized oxidized volcanic rock, with calcite-quartz veining mineralized by pyrite, malachite, chalcopyrite, and blebby galena. The 2 m interval averaged 9.3 g/t Ag, 0.11 % Cu, 0.48 % Pb, 0.35 % Zn, and 0.11 g/t Au.

Trenches 1 and 3 were sampled using a typical channel saw along the desired length with 1 m continuous sample intervals. Trench 2 was channel sampled by chipping the heavily altered and oxidized rock with a shovel and hammer and sampling composite 1 m sample intervals.

KEM Target –

The KEM target consists of a multi-oriented mineralized vein/breccia swarm underlain by a deep high chargeability anomaly as indicated by induced polarization (IP) surveys. KEM is considered a porphyry Cu-Au target due to its characteristic alteration and vein assemblages. The occurrence lies 1.8 km north of the Kemess North Trend which hosts Centerra Gold's Kemess Underground and Kemess East porphyry deposits. The Kemess East deposit is truncated at its eastern margin by a northwest-trending fault which extends onto the ATTY property and west of the KEM target area.

The 2022 exploration program expanded the extent of the known mineralization and further supports the potential for a porphyry system at the KEM Target. Alteration mapping north of historic drilling showed a gradational increase in the intensity of propylitic alteration northward, with exposures of weak potassic alteration assemblages in the far north. Multiphase quartz-carbonate-chalcopyrite-malachite-pyrite veins range in thickness from 5 cm – 2.0 m, and trend subparallel to topography for > 1 kilometre.

The 2022 KEM rock samples, of which there were 31 samples, consisted of mineralized veins, breccias and altered country rock. Samples yielded up to 0.61 g/t Au, 49.5 g/t Ag, and 1.10 % Cu. Average assay values for the rock samples were 0.11 g/t Au, 0.29 % Cu and 14.9 g/t Ag.

Selected Rock Sample Highlights from the KEM Target:

Sample Description Sample

ID Easting Northing Au (g/t) Cu (%) Ag (g/t) Composite 1 m chip sample over chloritized and

brecciated basalt with quartz and calcite matrix F927467 637361 6329178 0.24 0.5 44.1 Quartz-carbonate oxidized vein with malachite F927466 637368 6329182 0.09 1.08 36.7 Augite phyric basalt cut by quartz and calcite veining

and pervasively chlorite and epidote altered F927482 637843 6328962 0.61 0.29 3.7 Crystalline epidote-hematite-quartz-chalcopyrite-

magnetite veins cross-cutting propylitic altered basalt F927483 637838 6328958 0.47 0.24 1.4 Multiple parallel stages of quartz-chalcopyrite, quartz-

calcite-hematite-chalcopyrite and vein breccia F927464 637388 6329240 0.04 0.85 49.5 Quartz-calcite-chalcopyrite matrix within a brecciated

propylitic altered augite phyric basalt F927462 637430 6329243 0.07 0.64 31.2 Vuggy quartz breccia and parallel wide coxcomb

quartz-chalcopyrite vein F927461 637413 6329227 0.01 0.74 33.5 Cross cutting oxidized quartz-chlorite-malachite vein

and oxidized quartz-calcite-chalcopyrite breccia vein F927484 637803 6328973 0.32 0.23 18.3

These KEM rock samples are from outcrops and the field sampling was selective.

The 2022 ATTY program included a total of 71 rock, 18 channel/chip, and 162 soil samples. Additionally, numerous mapping points, structural measurements, and alteration chips for spectral analysis were collected. Further maps, details and photos from the 2022 ATTY exploration program are available on the Finlay website at www.finlayminerals.com under the ATTY Property Mineralization page.

The ATTY Property is located within the Toodoggone Mining District of northern British Columbia. It is situated north of Centerra Gold Inc.'s former Kemess South Mine, the fully permitted Kemess Underground Cu-Au porphyry deposit, and the Kemess East Cu-Au porphyry deposit, and to the south of Amarc Resources' and Freeport McMoRan's joint venture Joy property hosting the Pine and Mex Cu-Au porphyry targets.

Conclusions & Next Steps –

The KEM represents a Cu-Ag porphyry target and combined with the Attycelley low-sulphidation epithermal vein target, both now have drill-ready targets for discovery. With the purchase of the adjacent ATG Property, the ATTY also now includes the Wrich target which is south of the South Takla target which hosts a large Cu-Au surface geochemical anomaly on the Joy Property. (Click HERE to view the complete ATTY Property Map.)

The ATTY property contains intriguing targets with great potential for near-term discovery.

Sample Collection, Laboratory Procedures, and Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC) –

All samples were shipped to ALS Global Laboratories for analysis. The rock and trench samples were sampled, photographed and geological information was taken in the field. The samples were placed in sample bags with a sample tag and securely sealed with zap straps and then placed in rice bags that were sealed with security tags and then shipped to ALS Global Laboratories in Kamloops, BC. Rock and trench samples were crushed to 70% less than 2 millimetres, rotary split off 250 grams ("g"), and pulverised split to better than 85% passing 75 microns. Samples were analyzed for 48 elements by four-acid digestion on a 0.25 g sample (method ME-MS61). Gold was analyzed by fire assay using a 30 g sample with an AAS finish (method Au-AA23). Over limit silver assays greater than 100 ppm were re-analyzed by fire assay using a gravimetric finish using a 30 g sample. Assays for copper, lead and zinc that were greater than 10,000 ppm were re-analyzed by four-acid digestion and an ICP finish using a 0.4 g sample for overlimit values.

Soil samples were placed within rice bags, securely sealed with security tags, and shipped to ALS Global Laboratories in Kamloops, BC. The soil samples were dry screened to 180 micron (80 mesh) and analyzed by Aqua Regia (AuME-TL43) using a 25 g sample.

In addition to the ALS Global Laboratory QA/QC protocols, Finlay Minerals implements an internal QA/QC program that includes the insertion of duplicates, standards, and blanks into the sample stream accounting for 4% of the total samples.

Qualified Person:

Wade Barnes, P. Geo. and Vice President, Exploration for Finlay Minerals and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the technical content of this news release.

About Finlay Minerals Ltd.

Finlay is a TSXV company focused on exploration for base and precious metal deposits in northern British Columbia.

Finlay trades under the symbol "FYL" on the TSXV and under the symbol "FYMNF" on the OTCQB. For further information and details, please visit the Company's website at www.finlayminerals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Robert F. Brown, P. Eng.

President & CEO

