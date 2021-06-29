Finlay Minerals Reports on its AGM and Officer Appointments

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Finlay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: FYL) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to report that all matters set before the Annual General Meeting of the Company on Friday, June 25, 2021 were approved by the shareholders. 55,706,280 shares were voted representing 59.7% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company.

The seven nominees for the Board of Directors were elected and they are: John A. Barakso, Robert F. Brown, Richard T. Dauphinee, Alvin W. Jackson, Ilona Barakso Lindsay, David A. Schwartz, and Kristina Walcott.

Mr. John J. Barakso, founder of the Company, has retired as a director and Chairman of the Board of the Company.

Additionally, the reappointment of De Visser Gray LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors for the Company was approved along with the Company's 10% Rolling Stock Option Plan for a further year.

At a Board Meeting subsequent to the Annual General Meeting, the following officers were appointed for the next year:

Robert Brown President & CEO Richard Dauphinee Chief Financial Officer David Schwartz Corporate Secretary Wade Barnes Vice President, Exploration & QP, and Ilona Lindsay Vice President, Corporate Relations

The Board is pleased to welcome Mr. Wade Barnes, a seasoned and respected geologist, to the Company. Mr. Barnes is a principal of Tripoint Geological Services and was instrumental in the discovery and delineation of the Kemess East deposit and moving the Kemess Underground deposit towards pre-feasibility for AuRico Metals. For his efforts in the Toodoggone, Mr. Barnes was co-recipient of the AMEBC's H.H. "Spud" Huestis Award in 2016.

The Board also welcomes Ms. Kristina Walcott, Dr. John A. Barakso and Ms. Ilona Lindsay to the Board of Directors.

Mssrs. Dauphinee and Jackson and Ms. Walcott were appointed to the Audit Committee.

Additionally, the Board created a Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee and appointed Mssrs. Dauphinee and Schwartz and Ms. Walcott.

About Finlay Minerals Ltd.

Finlay is a TSX Venture Exchange company focused on exploration for base and precious metal deposits in northern British Columbia. The Company's properties are:

the Silver Hope Property, which surrounds the former Equity Silver Mine, includes the 2020 newly discovered Equity East target, porphyry copper-molybdenum mineralization discovered in 2010, along with three silver-copper mineralized zones, in a contiguous trend with the mined-out deposits of the former Equity Silver Mine (71 million oz. silver, 185 million lbs. copper and 508,000 oz. gold; Reference : http://minfile.gov.bc.ca/Summary.aspx?minfilno=093L++001).

Property, which surrounds the former Equity Silver Mine, includes the 2020 newly discovered Equity East target, porphyry copper-molybdenum mineralization discovered in 2010, along with three silver-copper mineralized zones, in a contiguous trend with the mined-out deposits of the former Equity Silver Mine (71 million oz. silver, 185 million lbs. copper and 508,000 oz. gold; the ATTY Property which is contiguous to the north side of the Kemess East deposit and adjacent to the Kemess Underground deposit of Centerra Gold Inc., and

Property which is contiguous to the north side of the Kemess East deposit and adjacent to the Kemess Underground deposit of Centerra Gold Inc., and the PIL Property, which is adjacent to Sable Resource's Baker Mine, has nine known mineralized zones including the recently discovered and expanded Pillar East gold-silver structural system. The Company is focused on the discovery of copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry systems on the PIL Property.

Finlay Minerals Ltd. trades under the symbol "FYL" on the TSX Venture Exchange. For further information and details please visit the Company's website at www.finlayminerals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Robert F. Brown, P. Eng.

President & CEO

